Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them 
 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
  a) Name Valerie Sheehan   2 Reason for the notification

  a) Position/status Person closely associated with John Sheehan, Non-Executive Director b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification

  3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Irish Continental Group plc

  b) LEI 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial  instrument,
type  of instrument
Identification code ICG Unit
ISIN : IE00BLP58571 b) Nature of the transaction   Market purchase

  c) Price(s) and volume(s)  Prices(s)                        Volume(s)
  €4.30                               10,000 d) Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price N/A

  e) Date of the transaction 27 August 2021

  f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland

  g) Additional Information  

  



