Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]



1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name Valerie Sheehan 2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status Person closely associated with John Sheehan, Non-Executive Director b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification



3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Irish Continental Group plc



b) LEI 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code ICG Unit

ISIN : IE00BLP58571 b) Nature of the transaction Market purchase



c) Price(s) and volume(s) Prices(s) Volume(s)

€4.30 10,000 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price N/A



e) Date of the transaction 27 August 2021



f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland



g) Additional Information











