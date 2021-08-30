checkAd

Cerberus Sentinel to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
30.08.2021, 19:15  |  32   |   |   

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (OTC:CISO) ("Cerberus Sentinel"), a cybersecurity consulting and managed security services firm based in Scottsdale, Ariz., has been invited to present at the 10th …

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (OTC:CISO) ("Cerberus Sentinel"), a cybersecurity consulting and managed security services firm based in Scottsdale, Ariz., has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021.

Cerberus Sentinel's management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 8th at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference

For the past nine years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of nearly 800 public and private growth companies, and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gateway-grp.com/conference/.

About Cerberus Sentinel

Cerberus Sentinel is an industry leader in Managed Cybersecurity and Compliance (MCCP) services with its exclusive MCCP+ managed cybersecurity and compliance services plus culture program. The company seeks to expand by acquiring world-class cybersecurity talent and utilizes the latest technology to create innovative solutions that protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats.

Contact:

Matt Glover or Alex Kovtun
Gateway Investor Relations
949-574-3860
CISO@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662011/Cerberus-Sentinel-to-Present-at-the- ...

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cerberus Sentinel to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021 SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (OTC:CISO) ("Cerberus Sentinel"), a cybersecurity consulting and managed security services firm based in Scottsdale, Ariz., has been invited to present at the 10th …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
American Battery Metals Corporation Announces the Appointment of Ryan Melsert as CEO
SPI Energy Files Design Patent for Solar Retractable Roof in EdisonFuture Electric Pickup
CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Applies for Agricultural Hemp License in Arizona
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Silver Elephant: Gibellini Vanadium Project’s PEA Shows 25.4% After Tax IRR At $10/lb V2O5, Capex ...
Jaguar Identifies Significant Greenstone Belt Extension In the Iron Quadrangle, Brazil
Graphite One Announces Update on Timing of Closing Second Tranche of $12 Million Brokered Private ...
Empower Clinics Reports 1,005% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in Q2 2021
XPhyto Launches First Commercial Biosensor for Oral Disease
Titel
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for ...
United Lithium Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Reduces the Cost of Its Gold ETCs to Take Advantage of Investor ...
Findit Features Members US Air Purifiers, Hip Hop Bling, and GTX Corp Who Utilize Findit Marketing ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...