Cerberus Sentinel to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (OTC:CISO) ("Cerberus Sentinel"), a cybersecurity consulting and managed security services firm based in Scottsdale, Ariz., has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021. Cerberus Sentinel's management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 8th at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.