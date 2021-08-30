NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR FORWARDING, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: 468 SPAC I SE / Key word(s): Acquisition 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE 30-Aug-2021 / 19:23 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE

Luxembourg, 30 August 2021 - 468 SPAC I SE (the "Company" or the "SPAC"), ISIN: LU2333563281, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: SPAC), a Luxembourg special purpose acquisition company, today entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Boxine GmbH ("Boxine"), a cloud-connected kid's audio entertainment business and the company behind the Tonies children audio entertainment system (the "Transaction"). Upon closing of the Transaction, the listed entity is expected to be named Boxine ("Combined Company") and will be led by co-founders and co-CEOs Marcus Stahl and Patric Faßbender.

The Transaction values the Combined Company at a pro forma equity value of EUR 990 million and a pro forma enterprise value of EUR 870 million. The Transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, and the shares of the Combined Company will be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In addition to the approximately EUR 300 million held in the Company's escrow account (not taking into account any potential redemptions in connection with the Transaction), a common stock private investment in public equity ("PIPE") round of EUR 100 million was raised at a price of EUR 10.00 per share from BIT Capital, Baillie Gifford and other leading institutional investors. The PIPE transaction was also supported by several existing shareholders of the SPAC, among them Lugard Road Capital (an affiliate of Luxor Capital Group). An additional EUR 5 million was raised in the PIPE and will be placed in a blocked account for the time of the lock-up and will only be released if, and to the extent required, the founding shareholder of Boxine is obliged to pay taxes in connection with the Transaction during the term of their lock-up. The share consideration to be received by the founding shareholder of Boxine will be reduced accordingly. The Combined Company will have a shareholder base comprised of (i) the current (indirect) Boxine shareholders, (ii) the Company's shareholders and (iii) the investors in the PIPE.