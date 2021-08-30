checkAd

DGAP-News Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Scheme of Arrangement Becomes Effective

DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Takeover
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Scheme of Arrangement Becomes Effective

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

30 August 2021

Recommended Cash Offer

for

Dialog Semiconductor Plc ("Dialog")

by

Renesas Electronics Corporation ("Renesas")

Scheme of Arrangement Becomes Effective

On 8 February 2021, the boards of Dialog and Renesas announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition by Renesas of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Dialog (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition was to be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme"), which was contained in a document published on 8 March 2021 (the "Scheme Document").

On 9 April 2021, the Scheme was approved by Dialog Scheme Shareholders at the Court Meeting and the Special Resolution to implement the Scheme was passed at the Dialog General Meeting. On 27 August 2021, Dialog and Renesas announced that the Court had sanctioned the Scheme.

The boards of Dialog and Renesas are pleased to announce that, following the delivery of a copy of the Court Order to the Registrar of Companies today, the Scheme has now become Effective in accordance with its terms.

Settlement of the consideration to which any Scheme Shareholder is entitled will be effected by way of payment through Clearstream and relevant CI Holders' respective depository banks (or, if relevant, through despatch of cheques) as soon as reasonably practicable and in any event not later than 13 September 2021. To ensure that relevant trades entered into prior to the suspension of trading in Dialog Shares have settled within Clearstream, the record time set for payments in respect of Clearstream Interests is 6.00 p.m. (Frankfurt time) on 2 September 2021.

