CEWE decides to buy back own company shares Oldenburg, 30 August 2021. The Board of Management of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) resolved today - in continuation of the previous share buyback that expired on April 1, 2021 - to buy back up to 200,000 own company shares on the stock exchange with a volume of up to EUR 20 million in the period from 1 September 2021 to 30 May 2022. The repurchase is based on authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting of 31 May 2017 to acquire up to 10 % of the company's own shares. The equivalent value per share (excluding extra acquisition charges) may not exceed the stock exchange quotation determined in the opening auction in XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the relevant trading day by more than 10 %. The share buyback will be carried out by an independent credit institution upon application of the safe harbour regulations.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Share Buyback CEWE decides to buy back own company shares 30-Aug-2021 / 19:48 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA provides information on the progress of the repurchase program on the company's website at: https://ir.cewe.de/websites/cewe/English/1000/the-cewe-share.html



Person making the notification: Axel Weber

Head of Investor Relations

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

email: IR@cewe.de

30-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Meerweg 30-32 26133 Oldenburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)441 40 4-1 Fax: +49 (0)441 40 4-42 1 E-mail: IR@cewe.de Internet: www.cewe.de ISIN: DE0005403901 WKN: 540390 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1229888

End of Announcement DGAP News Service