DGAP-Adhoc CEWE decides to buy back own company shares
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Share Buyback
CEWE decides to buy back own company shares
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA provides information on the progress of the repurchase program on the company's website at: https://ir.cewe.de/websites/cewe/English/1000/the-cewe-share.html
Person making the notification: Axel Weber
Head of Investor Relations
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
email: IR@cewe.de
30-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
|Meerweg 30-32
|26133 Oldenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-1
|Fax:
|+49 (0)441 40 4-42 1
|E-mail:
|IR@cewe.de
|Internet:
|www.cewe.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005403901
|WKN:
|540390
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1229888
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1229888 30-Aug-2021 CET/CEST
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare