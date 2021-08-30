checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc CEWE decides to buy back own company shares

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.08.2021, 19:48  |  14   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Share Buyback
CEWE decides to buy back own company shares

30-Aug-2021 / 19:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CEWE decides to buy back own company shares

Oldenburg, 30 August 2021. The Board of Management of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) resolved today - in continuation of the previous share buyback that expired on April 1, 2021 - to buy back up to 200,000 own company shares on the stock exchange with a volume of up to EUR 20 million in the period from 1 September 2021 to 30 May 2022. The repurchase is based on authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting of 31 May 2017 to acquire up to 10 % of the company's own shares. The equivalent value per share (excluding extra acquisition charges) may not exceed the stock exchange quotation determined in the opening auction in XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the relevant trading day by more than 10 %.

The share buyback will be carried out by an independent credit institution upon application of the safe harbour regulations.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA provides information on the progress of the repurchase program on the company's website at: https://ir.cewe.de/websites/cewe/English/1000/the-cewe-share.html


Person making the notification: Axel Weber
Head of Investor Relations
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
email: IR@cewe.de

30-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
Meerweg 30-32
26133 Oldenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)441 40 4-1
Fax: +49 (0)441 40 4-42 1
E-mail: IR@cewe.de
Internet: www.cewe.de
ISIN: DE0005403901
WKN: 540390
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1229888

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1229888  30-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229888&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetCEWE Stiftung Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc CEWE decides to buy back own company shares DGAP-Ad-hoc: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Share Buyback CEWE decides to buy back own company shares 30-Aug-2021 / 19:48 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Utah Development Update
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE und ADTRAN, Inc., unterzeichnen eine Vereinbarung über einen ...
DGAP-News: Blue Cap AG zieht positive Bilanz nach erstem Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO führt Aktiensplit im Verhältnis 1-zu-4 durch
DGAP-News: CureVac Preclinical Data Demonstrates Significant Reduction of Liver Fibrosis with mRNA Therapeutic
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: ADVA Optical Networking SE; Bieter: Acorn HoldCo, Inc.
DGAP-News: niiio finance group AG: niiio finance mit White-Label-Robos auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE and ADTRAN, Inc., sign agreement on business combination and public ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beschleunigt Entwicklung in Utah
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
EQS-News: Ready to shine: Meyer Burger erstrahlt dank innovativer Kampagne in neuem Licht
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beginnt mit der ersten Bohrung in Wyoming
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive bestätigt starke operative Entwicklung
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the 1st half of 2021: stable business development despite ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Utah Development Update
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:50 UhrCEWE to Buy Back Shares for up to EUR 20 million
PLX AI | Analysen
19:48 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: CEWE beschließt Aktienrückkauf
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
17.08.21CEWE: H1 durch Lockdown-Effekte geprägt
Aktien Global | Analysen: kaufen
16.08.21Original-Research: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (von GSC Research GmbH): Kaufen
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
11.08.21Wochenausgabe: Der Vorteil des aktiven Investierens
Small Caps Champion | Analysen
11.08.21KEPLER CHEUVREUX stuft CEWE auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
11.08.21Original-Research: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (von Montega AG): Kaufen
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
10.08.21Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax schrammt an Rekordhoch vorbei
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
10.08.21Aktien Frankfurt: MDax und SDax auf Rekordhoch - Im Dax kaum Elan
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
10.08.21Aktien Frankfurt: MDax und SDax auf Rekordhoch - Dax tut sich schwer
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte