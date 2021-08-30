checkAd

Romeo Doge is Looking to Launch its Deflationary Token in the Market with Fixed Liquidity

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crypto Token industry is witnessing a novel investment opportunity every day. A new platform, Romeo Doge, with its unique investment strategy is now ready to serve investors in a revolutionary way. Romeo Doge, is home to a loving little puppy and is ready to steal the hearts of every crypto lover. Based on user recent trade analysis, Every hour the smart Romeo sends holders the token having maximum value as reward rewards. This creates a potential of faster growth on every reflection.

The team of Romeo Doge dubs it as World's First Multi Rewards Token, where an investor can get the highest value Coin at that time from a long list of coins including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, Bitcoin Cash, ChainLink, Litecoin, Cardano, Polygon, Polkadot, Uniswap, Ethereum Classic, Maker, PancakeSwap, TRON, USD-Tether, Ripple, Dogecoin, and BitTorrent Token.

Romeo Doge is very giving and is designed to reward long term holders. Community is first and foremost. Romeo Doge is proud to run with his father and provide transparency and fairness to the community.

Romeo Doge pre-sale will begin on September 1 on Pancakeswap.It's token $ROMEODOGE is a deflationary token designed to become more scarce over time. The holders of Romeo Doge will earn more cryptocurrencies that are automatically sent to their wallet by simply holding Romeo Doge tokens in their wallet.

Having initial supply of 100,000,000,000 Tokens, and liquidity fixed for a year, the platform sends 10% of each transaction as rewards to reflection every hour. They add 3% of each transaction to the liquidity for stabilizing the price and use 5% for buyback and heavy marketing.

Majority of LP tokens are locked & some are burned to prevent inflation.

Romeo, like its name, is on its way to commitment to its investors. It has planned to pass through every stage of a romantic relationship with its investors starting from the phase of Attraction to Dating, to Infatuation, to Love, to Stability, and finally to commitment.

Currently the love of Romeo is young and it is in its First phase, Attraction where it is trying to spread the word of love to its potential investors. It has completed most of the activities of the first phase.

They have already started the giveaway which already has more than 12000 entries. With an active community of more than 4K users on their official telegram channel, the team actively provides updates on new promotions, giveaways, and answers investor's queries in a timely manner.

It is the hard work of their dedicated team that the platform is now trending on Reddit.

With its unique Multi Rewards Token program, referral program, dedication to serve, the Crypto Company is committed to provide secure, and healthy investment platform to its investors and is hoping that investors will love the project and support for its long term development, which is designed in a way to provide increasing profits to all the $RomeoDoge holders as the platform matures.

The Romeo Doge team invites everyone to participate in the giveaway and gain huge profits in the long run.

Media Contact Details:
Company name: Romeo Doge
Website: https://romeodoge.com
Email: us@romeodoge.com
Telegram: https://t.me/romeodogeofficial
Twitter: https://twitter.com/romeodoge
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/RomeoDoge/
Facebook: https://facebook.com/romeodogecoin

All investment strategies and investments involve the risk of loss. This release is meant for informational purposes only. Please consider doing your own research before making any financial decisions.




