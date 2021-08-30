checkAd

Cadence Bank Announces Settlement of Claims Made by U.S. Department of Justice and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 19:57  |  55   |   |   

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) (the “Company”), the parent company of Cadence Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), announced today the Bank entered into separate settlements with the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (“OCC”) to resolve historical allegations that it violated fair lending laws in Houston, Texas.

“Cadence believes that at all times it acted in compliance with our nation’s fair lending laws. Following a Houston-based bank acquisition in mid-2012, we recognized that the mortgage lending program was not where we wanted it to be,” said Paul B. Murphy, Jr., chairman & CEO of Cadence Bancorporation. “We subsequently developed and successfully implemented a coordinated set of efforts to sustainably increase our lending in majority-minority census tracts and minority neighborhoods in Houston. For the last several years, the percentage of our Houston residential mortgage lending in minority neighborhoods has reached 50% or above, exceeding our peers. We are pleased with our results today.”

After self-identifying the Houston mortgage lending proportionality issues and on its own initiative, the Bank established the Fair and Responsible Banking Working Group to study and create an action plan to increase mortgage lending in Houston majority-minority census tracts (“MMCTs”) and Hispanic neighborhoods. The Bank’s multi-faceted approach included the development of a more competitive mortgage loan product for low- and moderate-income borrowers (the “Affordable Home Loan Program”), the opening of a new full-service retail branch in a Houston MMCT, expanded hiring of Spanish-speaking mortgage loan officers, and increased advertising and marketing to support these efforts.

The Bank also entered into a five-year, $2.5 billion Community Benefits Plan (the “Plan”) in 2019 to continue to ensure that minority communities, especially low- and moderate-income communities, are well served. Created with input from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), the Plan includes provisions for mortgage lending, small business lending, and community development lending and investments across the bank’s six-state footprint comprised of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. In addition, Cadence formed a CRA Advisory Board to support the community outreach and reinvestment initiatives the Bank outlined in its 2019-2023 Community Benefits Plan.

Seite 1 von 2
Cadence Bancorporation Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cadence Bank Announces Settlement of Claims Made by U.S. Department of Justice and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) (the “Company”), the parent company of Cadence Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), announced today the Bank entered into separate settlements with the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) and the Office of the Comptroller of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Masimo SafetyNet Alert Launches in Western Europe
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, ISS, Recommends Xeris ...
DoubleVerify To Acquire EMEA-Based Ad Verification Company, Meetrics
Apple acquires classical music streaming service Primephonic
 Lysogene Announces First Patient in the United States Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene ...
Imagining a Cleaner Mobile Power Solution: PG&E and NextEra Energy Resources Pilot Mainspring Linear Generator at Napa County Microgrid
Redbox Partners With Anthem Sports & Entertainment to Bring the Popular AXS TV NOW & Fight Network ...
Vapotherm Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for HVT 2.0 Next Generation Platform
Positive Top-Line Results From Pfizer’s Phase 3 JADE DARE Trial Comparing the Efficacy of ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Executive Management Promotions
Titel
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.08.21Cadence Bancorporation Announces Shareholder Approval of Merger with BancorpSouth Bank
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten