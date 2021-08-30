Cadence Bank Announces Settlement of Claims Made by U.S. Department of Justice and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) (the “Company”), the parent company of Cadence Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), announced today the Bank entered into separate settlements with the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (“OCC”) to resolve historical allegations that it violated fair lending laws in Houston, Texas.

“Cadence believes that at all times it acted in compliance with our nation’s fair lending laws. Following a Houston-based bank acquisition in mid-2012, we recognized that the mortgage lending program was not where we wanted it to be,” said Paul B. Murphy, Jr., chairman & CEO of Cadence Bancorporation. “We subsequently developed and successfully implemented a coordinated set of efforts to sustainably increase our lending in majority-minority census tracts and minority neighborhoods in Houston. For the last several years, the percentage of our Houston residential mortgage lending in minority neighborhoods has reached 50% or above, exceeding our peers. We are pleased with our results today.”