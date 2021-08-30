Cadence Bank Announces Settlement of Claims Made by U.S. Department of Justice and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) (the “Company”), the parent company of Cadence Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), announced today the Bank entered into separate settlements with the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (“OCC”) to resolve historical allegations that it violated fair lending laws in Houston, Texas.
“Cadence believes that at all times it acted in compliance with our nation’s fair lending laws. Following a Houston-based bank acquisition in mid-2012, we recognized that the mortgage lending program was not where we wanted it to be,” said Paul B. Murphy, Jr., chairman & CEO of Cadence Bancorporation. “We subsequently developed and successfully implemented a coordinated set of efforts to sustainably increase our lending in majority-minority census tracts and minority neighborhoods in Houston. For the last several years, the percentage of our Houston residential mortgage lending in minority neighborhoods has reached 50% or above, exceeding our peers. We are pleased with our results today.”
After self-identifying the Houston mortgage lending proportionality issues and on its own initiative, the Bank established the Fair and Responsible Banking Working Group to study and create an action plan to increase mortgage lending in Houston majority-minority census tracts (“MMCTs”) and Hispanic neighborhoods. The Bank’s multi-faceted approach included the development of a more competitive mortgage loan product for low- and moderate-income borrowers (the “Affordable Home Loan Program”), the opening of a new full-service retail branch in a Houston MMCT, expanded hiring of Spanish-speaking mortgage loan officers, and increased advertising and marketing to support these efforts.
The Bank also entered into a five-year, $2.5 billion Community Benefits Plan (the “Plan”) in 2019 to continue to ensure that minority communities, especially low- and moderate-income communities, are well served. Created with input from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), the Plan includes provisions for mortgage lending, small business lending, and community development lending and investments across the bank’s six-state footprint comprised of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. In addition, Cadence formed a CRA Advisory Board to support the community outreach and reinvestment initiatives the Bank outlined in its 2019-2023 Community Benefits Plan.
