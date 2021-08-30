checkAd

DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and Wildlife Specialists

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.08.2021, 20:00  |  64   |   |   

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dark Pulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” and the “Company”), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation, and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure, today announced the signing of two purchase agreements which finalized the acquisition of both Remote Intelligence LLC., and Wildlife Specialists LLC, two firms together offering fully integrated, drone based, geo-rectiﬁed, 3D modeled mapping for industrial applications, border security, critical infrastructure inspection, with specializations in the energy and environmental survey service, and specializations in the Oil & Gas industry.

Remote Intelligence provides premier unmanned aerial services as part of their holistic intelligence consultation and solutions. Remote’s focus is aerial drone systems offering rapid comprehensive site mapping and aerial inspection services. They specialize in fully integrated, geo-rectiﬁed, 3D modeled mapping for industrial applications in the energy and environmental industries. Remote also provides aerial survey, video inspection services, emergency support services, wildlife and habitat surveys, critical infrastructure, security perimeters and comprehensive system design, training, and sales for both the commercial and private sectors. Integrating the latest tech solutions including artificial intelligence, Remote Intelligence is globally connected with a base of operations in Pennsylvania.

“These acquisitions bring capabilities for existing business through our subsidiary Optilan while expanding our services offerings immediately. Remote Intelligence not only allows platform integration with DarkPulse’s monitoring services by providing drone based ‘eye in the sky’ capabilities but allows DarkPulse and Optilan to expand its current service offerings to new and existing customers,” stated DarkPulse Chairman and CEO Dennis O’Leary. “I look forward to integrating the teams from Remote Intelligence and Wildlife Specialists into our global footprint as we continue to expand the company’s product offers to the global market.”

