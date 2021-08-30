checkAd

American Ultimate Disc League Teams Up With DraftKings for Free-to-Play Pools Integration and Exclusive Digital Content

DraftKings Designated as the Exclusive Free-to-Play Provider of the American Ultimate Disc League

BOSTON and LOS GATOS, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Ultimate Disc League (AUDL) and DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) are proud to announce that the DraftKings Friday Game of the Week now features AUDL and is available free to viewers on the DraftKings Dream Stream on YouTube and Twitch. This exclusive DraftKings content features exciting AUDL match-ups each Friday night during the 2021 regular season. As the official and exclusive free-to-play (FTP) and sports betting provider of the AUDL, DraftKings is featuring an FTP Pool with cash prizes for winners. Free-to-Play participants can make free game picks each week to win thousands in prizes all season and fans can join this week’s FTP Pool at: sportsbook.draftkings.com/pools.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with DraftKings, the leader in sports gaming entertainment, to introduce the exciting sport of professional Ultimate to new fans in the US and beyond,” said Steve Hall, AUDL CEO and Commissioner. “Our strategy to entertain and engage new fans by combining data and gaming with our live media content is on full display through the DraftKings’ Friday Game of the Week, Free-to-Play Pools and other free weekly content.”

The AUDL and DraftKings collaboration will produce a weekly segment, “Lepler’s Locks”, featuring the “Voice of the AUDL” – Evan Lepler, which airs each Wednesday on Facebook Live. In addition, “Lepler’s Locks” is offered on-demand on AUDL.tv. AUDL and DraftKings have also created a digital preview show entitled “AUDL Weekly Presented by DraftKings” that airs each Wednesday night during the AUDL season leading into the weekend events. This show will break down the statistics of each AUDL team and their players, as well as highlight major storylines and matchups to watch.

“Fandom today goes well beyond mainstream sports, and the excitement around the AUDL underscores these new engagement possibilities,” said Ezra Kucharz, DraftKings’ Chief Business Officer. “There is a real draw for fans to see the best ultimate disc players in the world compete, so we’re adding yet another interactive layer through new pools, betting and content.”

After each weekend’s play, the AUDL selects a player as the DraftKings “King of the Game” based on the largest statistical contribution and impact on the outcome of a game. At the end of this 2021 season, players will vote to select one player who will be crowned as the DraftKings “King of the Year” and will be announced at the AUDL Championship Weekend 10, being held at Audi Field in Washington DC on Sept 10th and 11th, 2021.

