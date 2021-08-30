checkAd

LifeTech Scientific Corporation Announces 2021 Interim Results

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 20:36  |  39   |   |   

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeTech Scientific Corporation (LifeTech, 01302.HK), a leading company specialized in minimally invasive interventional medical devices for cardio-cerebrovascular and peripheral vascular diseases, today announced 2021 interim results.

Compared with the first half of 2020, LifeTech achieved an outstanding performance. The revenue was approximately RMB461.1 million, increased by approximately 68.9%, the gross profit and the net profit was recorded approximately RMB374.4 million and RMB204.4 million respectively, representing an increase of around 72.5% and 106.5% respectively.

In the first half of 2021, the sales generated from mainland China was increased by approximately 74.6% and it accounted for approximately 84.0% of the total revenue. Although the COVID-19 epidemic situation in most overseas markets remained unstable, the overseas sales still increased by approximately 44.3% as compared with the corresponding period of 2020. 

As the performance of business segments, in the first half of 2021, the turnover contributed by the structural heart diseases business was approximately RMB159.1 million, representing an increase of approximately 100.6%, of which the sales of LAA occluder increased by approximately 147.5% and the sales of the three CHD occluders: HeartR, Cera and CeraFlex increased by approximately 47.3%,160.0% and 13.3% respectively.

LifeTech's peripheral vascular disease business generated the turnover of approximately RMB286.8 million, representing an increase of approximately 50.0%, of which the sales of stent grafts and vena cava filters increased by approximately 60.8% and 24.7% respectively.

The turnover contributed by the cardiac pacing and electrophysiology business was approximately RMB15.2 million, representing a growth of approximately 508.0%.

LifeTech continuously strengthened its innovation capabilities and accelerated the R&D process of its pipeline products to maintain its leading position in the industry, the R&D expenses increased by approximately 25.3% to approximately RMB91.7 million in the first half of 2021, and achieved the following main progress:

  • G-iliac Iliac Artery Bifurcation Stent Graft System, LAnavi Jointed Steerable Introducer, FreepathGuidance System and OKcurve Steerable Delivery System obtained official registration approval from the China NMPA;
  • Xuper Open Surgery Stent Graft System obtained the CE certification in EU;
  • IBS Angel Iron Bioresorbable Scaffold System ("IBS Angel") obtained registration approval from Medical Device Authority in Malaysia;
  • Artery Stent Graft System (chimney graft) was approved as an innovative medical device in China;
  • Cinenses Lung Volume Reduction Reverser System has completed the enrollment of clinical trials in Europe;
  • G-BranchThoraco-Abdominal Aortic Stent Graft System has completed the enrollment of FIM study and the mid-term follow-up results are positive;
  • LAmbre LAA Occluder System, IBS Titan Sirolimus-Eluting Iron Bioresorbable Peripheral Scaffold System and IBS Angel were approved in the United States by the FDA for "Compassionate Use", and
  • IBS Sirolimus-Eluting Iron Bioresorbable Coronary Scaffold System obtained the implied permission for conducting confirmatory clinical trials in China.

Meanwhile, the total of 1,350 patent applications have been filed, of which 496 patents have been registered as at 30 June 2021, which is an important intangible asset and an internal driving force of LifeTech improving its core competitiveness in the global device market.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LifeTech Scientific Corporation Announces 2021 Interim Results SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - LifeTech Scientific Corporation (LifeTech, 01302.HK), a leading company specialized in minimally invasive interventional medical devices for cardio-cerebrovascular and peripheral vascular diseases, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Mobile Payment Market Size Worth $273.1 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 31.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
Calterah Securing a DOW Deal with Its mmWave Radar AiP Chip
Cloud Testing Market Size to Reach USD 21.67 Billion in 2028 | Increasing Application of Cloud ...
Closed System Transfer Devices Market worth $2,002 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Original Bitcoin Protocol: What is It and Why Does It Matter?
NORECO: Arrival of Tyra Topsides
Victims, Lawyers call for ICC to open War Crimes, Crimes Against Humanity Investigation into ...
VFS Global to expand Philippines ePassport Renewal Centre network to nine new countries
Titel
DRIFE Hires Chief Scientist in 'big tech', Approaching $1 Billion Valuation After Historic Launch
Thunes Enables Real-time Consumer Payments to Pakistan through a Partnership with Bank Alfalah
LyondellBasell Announces Retirement of Chief Executive Officer
Prime Venture Partners Announces Fund IV of US$100 million, with a First Close of $75 million (INR ...
Face Mask Market worth $2.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why Experts Expect Lithium Supply Will Keep Growing Along With Rising Electric Vehicle (EV) Demand
Growth in Demand for Pharmaceutical Products in lieu of the COVID-19 and increase in E-Commerce Activity across ME region, will drive Logistics Market in UAE: Ken Research
Alert Logic Achieves AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency Status
Styrene Market Size to Reach USD 73.81 Billion in 2028 from USD 53.11 Billion in 2020, with polystyrene leading among the application segments: Reports and Data
Technologies in Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market Gain Adoption in Multiple Industries for Asset Tracking; Global Market to Advance at CAGR of 9.5% during Forecast Period: TMR Study
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Updates 2021 Financial Guidance
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...