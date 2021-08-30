checkAd

Responsible Sourcing, Superior Quality are the Hallmarks of King of Hemp CBD Gummies and Consumables

Hemp, Inc. continues to uphold its reputation for outstanding quality in all King of Hemp CBD products

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), an established leader in the industrial hemp market, is continuing to expand its market reach with brand-new, high quality consumable wellness products, including CBD gummies now available through the King of Hemp website and at retail outlets.

Research indicates that CBD products have promise for conditions including pain management, treating depression and alleviating anxiety. In recent years, CBD and other cannabinoid products have gained incredible market share due to growing awareness and acceptance of CBD’s potential health benefits.

CBD gummies come in a variety of flavors and doses, allowing consumers to choose the most suitable product for their needs. Gummies are an effortless, discreet way of ingesting CBD, with no prescription required.

Many consumers are able to utilize the benefits of CBD as part of their overall wellness plan—but it’s crucial that they purchase from reputable sources like the King of Hemp brand from Hemp, Inc.

CBD works along with other cannabinoids to bind cannabinoid receptors in the endocannabinoid system. Currently, over 150 cannabinoids and more than 300 terpenes have been identified. With more of each of these compounds still being discovered, the product potential for King of Hemp CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN and other products in the cannabinoid line are almost endless. 

Hemp, Inc. has long been on the frontlines of the Hemp Revolution. The company recently decided to utilize the facilities of other labs in the industry in order to manufacture its responsibly sourced, high quality CBD products. This is part of Hemp, Inc.’s plan to focus 90% of its efforts on marketing and generating revenue.

In addition to CBD gummies, Hemp, Inc. will offer additional hemp-based CBD cosmeceutical and nutraceutical products through its King of Hemp brand. Full product information and laboratory analysis for every King of Hemp product is accessible online.

Visitors to the King of Hemp website can also discover more about the legendary “King of Hemp” himself, Bruce Perlowin. Perlowin founded the first publicly-traded company in the hemp industry—Hemp, Inc.—in 2008 and was recently named its Chief Visionary Consultant.

