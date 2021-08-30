checkAd

Tio Tech A Receives Notice From Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

Autor: Accesswire
30.08.2021, 20:35  |  28   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) (the "Company") announced today that it received a notice (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the "Nasdaq") indicating that, …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) (the "Company") announced today that it received a notice (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the "Nasdaq") indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q"), the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The Notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company's securities, which will continue to trade on Nasdaq, subject to the Company's compliance with the other continued listing requirements of Nasdaq. Under the Nasdaq listing rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the Notice to file the Form 10-Q. If the Company is unable to file the Form 10-Q with the SEC by October 25, 2021, the Company intends to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq listing rules on or prior to that date. If Nasdaq accepts the plan, Nasdaq can grant the Company an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-Q, or until February 21, 2022, to regain compliance. However, there can be no assurance that Nasdaq will accept the Company's plan to regain compliance or that the Company will be able to regain compliance within any extension period granted by Nasdaq. If the Company fails to timely regain compliance with Nasdaq's listing rules, the common stock of the Company will be subject to delisting on Nasdaq. The Company plans to file the Form 10-Q as soon as practicably possible.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus relating to the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Media@TioTechSpac.com

SOURCE: Tio Tech



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662028/Tio-Tech-A-Receives-Notice-From-Nasd ...

Tio Tech A Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tio Tech A Receives Notice From Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) (the "Company") announced today that it received a notice (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the "Nasdaq") indicating that, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
American Battery Metals Corporation Announces the Appointment of Ryan Melsert as CEO
SPI Energy Files Design Patent for Solar Retractable Roof in EdisonFuture Electric Pickup
CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Applies for Agricultural Hemp License in Arizona
Silver Elephant: Gibellini Vanadium Project’s PEA Shows 25.4% After Tax IRR At $10/lb V2O5, Capex ...
CO2 GRO Inc. Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2021
Silver Elephant’s El Triunfo Grab Samples Assayed Up to 294 g/t Silver, Drilling at Pulacayo ...
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Optec International's GPO, WeShield Together, Officially Launches With $2 Million in Sales in First ...
Jaguar Identifies Significant Greenstone Belt Extension In the Iron Quadrangle, Brazil
Titel
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for ...
United Lithium Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Reduces the Cost of Its Gold ETCs to Take Advantage of Investor ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19:45 UhrTio Tech A Receives Notice From Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
Accesswire | Analysen