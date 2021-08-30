Tio Tech A Receives Notice From Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) (the "Company") announced today that it received a notice (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the "Nasdaq") indicating that, …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) (the "Company") announced today that it received a notice (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the "Nasdaq") indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q"), the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The Notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company's securities, which will continue to trade on Nasdaq, subject to the Company's compliance with the other continued listing requirements of Nasdaq. Under the Nasdaq listing rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the Notice to file the Form 10-Q. If the Company is unable to file the Form 10-Q with the SEC by October 25, 2021, the Company intends to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq listing rules on or prior to that date. If Nasdaq accepts the plan, Nasdaq can grant the Company an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-Q, or until February 21, 2022, to regain compliance. However, there can be no assurance that Nasdaq will accept the Company's plan to regain compliance or that the Company will be able to regain compliance within any extension period granted by Nasdaq. If the Company fails to timely regain compliance with Nasdaq's listing rules, the common stock of the Company will be subject to delisting on Nasdaq. The Company plans to file the Form 10-Q as soon as practicably possible.