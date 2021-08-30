checkAd

KPLT ALERT Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Katapult Holdings, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 20:42  |  46   |   |   

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Katapult Holdings, Inc. f/k/a FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: KPLT) securities between December 18, 2020 and August 10, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until October 26, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Katapult class action lawsuit. The Katapult class action lawsuit charges Katapult and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Katapult class action lawsuit was commenced on August 27, 2021 in the Southern District of New York and is captioned McIntosh v. Katapult Holdings, Inc., No. 21-cv-07251.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Katapult class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Katapult class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than October 26, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: FinServ was a blank check company, or special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. On December 18, 2020, FinServ announced that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement with legacy Katapult.

The Katapult class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Katapult was experiencing declining e-commerce retail sales and consumer spending, (ii) despite Katapult’s assertions that it delivers a clear and compelling value proposition to both consumers and merchants, transforming the way nonprime consumers shop for essential goods and enabling merchant access to this underserved segment, Katapult lacked visibility into its consumers’ future buying behavior; and (iii) as a result, defendants’ positive statements about Katapult’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 10, 2021, Katapult issued a press release announcing disappointing financial results for the second quarter of 2021 including a net loss of $8.1 million, compared to $5.1 million in net income for the second quarter of 2020. Katapult further disclosed that it “observed meaningful [negative] changes in both e-commerce retail sales forecasts and consumer spending behavior” and retracted its full year 2021 guidance, claiming it could not “accurately predict our consumer’s buying behaviors for the remainder of the year.” On this news, Katapult’s share price fell more than 56%, damaging investors.

Seite 1 von 2


Katapult Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KPLT ALERT Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Katapult Holdings, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Katapult Holdings, Inc. f/k/a FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: KPLT) securities between December 18, 2020 and August 10, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until October 26, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple acquires classical music streaming service Primephonic
Masimo SafetyNet Alert Launches in Western Europe
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, ISS, Recommends Xeris ...
DoubleVerify To Acquire EMEA-Based Ad Verification Company, Meetrics
Imagining a Cleaner Mobile Power Solution: PG&E and NextEra Energy Resources Pilot Mainspring Linear Generator at Napa County Microgrid
 Lysogene Announces First Patient in the United States Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene ...
Positive Top-Line Results From Pfizer’s Phase 3 JADE DARE Trial Comparing the Efficacy of ...
Redbox Partners With Anthem Sports & Entertainment to Bring the Popular AXS TV NOW & Fight Network ...
HCA Healthcare Announces $250,000 Contribution to Tennessee Flood Relief Efforts
Vapotherm Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for HVT 2.0 Next Generation Platform
Titel
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21:00 UhrSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Katapult Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18:46 UhrEQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Katapult Holdings, Inc. f/k/a FinServ Acquisition Corp. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – KPLT, KPLTW, FSRV, FSRVU, FSRVW
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.08.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.08.21KPLT CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Katapult Holdings, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21KATAPULT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Katapult Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Katapult Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.08.21INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Katapult Holdings, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Katapult Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten