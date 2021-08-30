Biotricity Completes Nasdaq Listing

Closes $15 Million Underwritten Public OfferingREDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced the closing of an underwritten public …

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock of the Company for total gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $15 million. The offering was priced at $3.00 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter of the offering a 30-day option to purchase an additional 750,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, working capital, potential acquisitions, and other business opportunities.In connection with the offering the Company's common stock, on August 26, 2021 the Company common stock was listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "BTCY".

This offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-255544) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2021 and declared effective on May 4, 2021. The shares were offered by Biotricity only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of an effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering have been filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC at: 430 Park Avenue 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by email at placements@hcwco.com, or by telephone at (646) 975-6996.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic products for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.