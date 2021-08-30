checkAd

Tractor Supply Launches Fundraiser in Honor of 94th Annual FFA Convention & Expo

Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today the launch of its seventh annual FFA T-shirt Fundraiser nationwide. For a limited time, Tractor Supply will sell a special-edition FFA T-shirt in stores and online to support the National FFA Organization. Campaign proceeds will be distributed to chapters across the country, funding agricultural programs and activities for FFA youth.

Each year, Tractor Supply designs an exclusive T-shirt for the National FFA Convention & Expo and sells it prior to the event. The convention is one of the world’s largest student conventions, intended to celebrate growth and achievement of the students, chapters, National FFA council members and more. This year’s convention will be held Oct. 27-30 in Indianapolis and features both in-person and virtual programming.

“Each year, Tractor Supply Team Members and customers eagerly anticipate the FFA T-shirt Fundraiser, as it signals that the National FFA Convention & Expo is approaching, which is a major highlight for all FFA members,” said Christi Korzekwa, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Tractor Supply. “The fundraiser allows everyone to be a part of this exciting event while showing off their support for FFA, an organization critical to the future of agriculture in this country. We hope the 2021 FFA T-shirt Fundraiser is our best yet so that FFA has the funding it needs to provide the next generation of leaders with the tools to thrive.”

The 2021 FFA T-shirt is available for $12.99 at Tractor Supply stores nationwide, at TractorSupply.com and through the Tractor Supply mobile app. Proceeds from the program support three FFA programs: Gift of Blue, Living to Serve and Alumni Legacy. Gift of Blue provides jackets for members who otherwise would not be able to afford a jacket, Living to Serve encourages students to participate in leadership opportunities and make positive contributions to their communities. The grants distributed through Alumni Legacy help build or strengthen their alumni chapters.

Since its inception in 2014, Tractor Supply’s T-shirt Fundraiser has raised a total of $1,714,884 for FFA programs. Additionally, Tractor Supply supports FFA in its mission through multiple annual fundraising events, such as Grants for Growing and activities at the local level.

For more information on the fundraiser and Tractor Supply’s support of FFA, visit www.TractorSupply.com/FFA and follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 45,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 26, 2021, the Company operated 1,955 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a customer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 26, 2021, the Company operated 174 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

