Winston Gold Closes $1,418,750 Private Placement

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Winston Gold Corp. ("Winston Gold" or the "Corporation") (CSE:WGC) (OTCQB:WGMCF) is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") consisting of 18,916,667 units (the "Units") at a purchase price of $0.075 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of $1,418,750.

Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") in the share capital of the Corporation and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share in the share capital of the Corporation for a period of two years, at an exercise price of $0.105 per Share.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Insiders of the Corporation subscribed for an aggregate of 5,00,000 Units for gross proceeds of $375,000.00 under the Private Placement (the "Insider Subscriptions"). The Insider Subscriptions constitute "related party transactions" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Corporation has relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101 in respect of the Insider Subscriptions.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for general corporate purposes and to advance the Winston gold project near Helena Montana.

About Winston Gold

Winston Gold is a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low-cost mining opportunities into production. Towards that end, the Corporation has acquired an underexplored and under-exploited gold/silver mining opportunity, being the Winston Gold project near Helena, Montana.

