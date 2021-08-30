MedAvail to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”), a technology-enabled retail pharmacy company, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.

Dates: Monday, September 13 to Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Format: Presentation available on Monday, September 13, 2021, beginning at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time