MedAvail to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”), a technology-enabled retail pharmacy company, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.
Dates: Monday, September 13 to Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Format: Presentation available on Monday, September 13, 2021, beginning at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Interested parties may access the webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at https://investors.medavail.com.
About MedAvail
MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.
SOURCE MedAvail Holdings, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210830005028/en/MedAvail Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare