Inventiva announces participation at several investor conferences in September 2021
Daix (France), August 30, 2021 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small
molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that the Company’s
leadership will participate in four upcoming investor conferences in September 2021.
The event details are as follows:
Conference n°1: KBCs Life Sciences Conference
Event type: One-on-one investor meetings
Date: Tuesday-Thursday, September 7-9, 2021
Format: Virtual event
Conference n°2: Citi’s 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference
Event type: One-on-one investor meetings
Date: Wednesday-Saturday, September 8-11, 2021
Format: Virtual event
Conference n°3: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Event type: Corporate presentation, fireside chat, one-on-one investor meetings
Date: Monday, September 13, 2021
0 Kommentare