Inventiva announces participation at several investor conferences in September 2021  

Daix (France), August 30, 2021 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that the Company’s leadership will participate in four upcoming investor conferences in September 2021.



The event details are as follows: