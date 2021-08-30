WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange

Trading on NEO to begin on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 under the ticker WNDR

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WonderFi Technologies Inc. (formerly Austpro Energy Corporation) (the “Company” or “WonderFi”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of DeFi Ventures Inc. (“DeFi Ventures”) by way of a three-cornered amalgamation, pursuant to which DeFi Ventures and 1302107 B.C. Ltd., a newly formed subsidiary of the Company prior to the Company’s name change (“Subco”), combined their businesses to form one corporation, WonderFi Digital Inc. (“WonderFi Digital”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the “Transaction”). In connection with the Transaction, the net proceeds from the previously announced brokered private placement of subscription receipts of DeFi Ventures for aggregate gross proceeds of $17,715,000 have been released from escrow to DeFi Ventures. As a result of the closing of the Transaction (the “Closing”), the Company will now carry on the business previously carried on by DeFi Ventures.



The Company has also received final approval to list the common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a “Share”) on the Neo Exchange Inc. (“NEO”). Trading is expected to commence at market open on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 under the stock symbol “WNDR”.

“Our public listing on the NEO marks an important milestone for WonderFi, and is supportive of our mission to bring decentralized finance (“DeFi”) to the broader public. Our team is passionate about democratizing access to finance which has aligned us with key strategic investors such as Kevin O’Leary, Argo Blockchain, BIGG Digital, and Josh Richards – these stakeholders are incredibly supportive of WonderFi as we continue to execute on our business plan,” commented Ben Samaroo, CEO of WonderFi.

Prior to the Closing and listing on the NEO, DeFi Ventures completed an additional $5,584,155 non-brokered private placement at a price of $1.05 per share, which was led by Alameda Research, an industry-leading quantitative trading firm founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO and founder of FTX. FTX is a leading cryptocurrency exchange which recently closed a funding round from SoftBank Group Corp., the Paul Tudor Jones family, Alan Howard, Coinbase Ventures and Sequoia Capital, valuing FTX at approximately $18 billion USD.