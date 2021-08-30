Galapagos announces planned retirement of CEO

Onno van de Stolpe co-founded Galapagos in 1999 and built and led the company as CEO from its early R&D days through to the commercial launch of Jyseleca (filgotinib) in Europe. Onno will retire and make way for a new CEO to lead the company going forward; he plans to stay on as CEO until a successor is appointed. The Supervisory Board has initiated an external search for his replacement.

“Over the last 20 years, Onno has built one of the most important biotechnology companies in Europe, guiding it from a new start-up to a public company that recently launched its first approved medicine. The Supervisory Board is deeply grateful to Onno for his years of dedication and leadership, and for creating an enduring organization,” said Dr. Raj Parekh, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Galapagos.

“My time at the helm of Galapagos will come to an end. We have built a great company that bridges novel target discovery all the way to new medicines in the clinic and to the patient. Despite recent setbacks, we continue to progress a deep pipeline of novel target-based compounds, while the commercial roll-out of our first approved product is underway. With our strong balance sheet and long-term R&D collaboration with Gilead, I am confident that the company is well positioned to grow again from here,” said Onno van de Stolpe, CEO.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV discovers and develops small molecule medicines with novel modes of action, several of which show promising patient results and are currently in development in multiple diseases. Our pipeline comprises discovery through Phase 3 programs in inflammation, fibrosis and other indications. Our ambition is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative medicines. More information at www.glpg.com .

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).

Except for filgotinib’s approval for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis by the European Commission, Great Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, our drug candidates are investigational; their efficacy and safety have not been fully evaluated by any regulatory authority.