Nature's Sunshine to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021

LEHI, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company engaged in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products, has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021. Nature's Sunshine management is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 9th at 7:30 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.