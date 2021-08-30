Sonnet Announces Successful Completion of the Discovery Phase for Its Next Preclinical Pipeline Candidate (SON-1410)

SON-1410 (IL18-FHAB-IL12), a bispecific combination of Interleukins 18 and 12, was selected based on data generated in a mouse melanoma study comparing three bispecific constructsSelection of the asset was performed with input from Sonnet's …

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:SONN) a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted biologic drugs, announced today that it has selected a novel development candidate after completing comparative studies in a mouse melanoma model. The candidate represents Sonnet's second bispecific compound integrating Interleukin 12 (IL-12) with the company's Fully Human Albumin Binding (F H AB) platform. The target indications for SON-1410 will be melanoma and renal cancers.

Pankaj Mohan, Ph.D., Sonnet founder and CEO, commented, "Following our recently completed $30 million financing, we are excited to have identified this latest bispecific candidate, which is scheduled to enter the next stages of its development during the fourth quarter of 2021, with the objective of filing an IND in the second half of 2022. Our Scientific Advisory Board is very encouraged by these latest data and by the opportunity to further expand our work with IL-18 and IL-12, as we continue the buildout of our immuno-oncology pipeline."