checkAd

Sonnet Announces Successful Completion of the Discovery Phase for Its Next Preclinical Pipeline Candidate (SON-1410)

Autor: Accesswire
30.08.2021, 22:01  |  53   |   |   

SON-1410 (IL18-FHAB-IL12), a bispecific combination of Interleukins 18 and 12, was selected based on data generated in a mouse melanoma study comparing three bispecific constructsSelection of the asset was performed with input from Sonnet's …

  • SON-1410 (IL18-FHAB-IL12), a bispecific combination of Interleukins 18 and 12, was selected based on data generated in a mouse melanoma study comparing three bispecific constructs
  • Selection of the asset was performed with input from Sonnet's Scientific Advisory Board
  • An IND submission for SON-1410 is anticipated during the second half of 2022

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:SONN) a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted biologic drugs, announced today that it has selected a novel development candidate after completing comparative studies in a mouse melanoma model. The candidate represents Sonnet's second bispecific compound integrating Interleukin 12 (IL-12) with the company's Fully Human Albumin Binding (FHAB) platform. The target indications for SON-1410 will be melanoma and renal cancers.

Pankaj Mohan, Ph.D., Sonnet founder and CEO, commented, "Following our recently completed $30 million financing, we are excited to have identified this latest bispecific candidate, which is scheduled to enter the next stages of its development during the fourth quarter of 2021, with the objective of filing an IND in the second half of 2022. Our Scientific Advisory Board is very encouraged by these latest data and by the opportunity to further expand our work with IL-18 and IL-12, as we continue the buildout of our immuno-oncology pipeline."

IL18-FHAB-IL12 showed statistically significant tumor size reduction in a mouse melanoma study compared with the placebo, as well as a dose response. The data demonstrated:

Test Article

Day 0, Single Dose

Tumor @ 100 mm3

Day 8 Tumor Volume (mm3 +/- SEM), N=8

Day 8 Percentage Tumor Shrinkage

Placebo

NA

1747 +/- 301

-

IL18-FHAB-IL12

1 µg

918 +/- 130

47%

Seite 1 von 3
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Sonnet BioTherapuetics Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: SONN),
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sonnet Announces Successful Completion of the Discovery Phase for Its Next Preclinical Pipeline Candidate (SON-1410) SON-1410 (IL18-FHAB-IL12), a bispecific combination of Interleukins 18 and 12, was selected based on data generated in a mouse melanoma study comparing three bispecific constructsSelection of the asset was performed with input from Sonnet's …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
American Battery Metals Corporation Announces the Appointment of Ryan Melsert as CEO
Empower Clinics Reports 1,005% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in Q2 2021
CO2 GRO Inc. Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2021
SPI Energy Files Design Patent for Solar Retractable Roof in EdisonFuture Electric Pickup
Silver Elephant: Gibellini Vanadium Project’s PEA Shows 25.4% After Tax IRR At $10/lb V2O5, Capex ...
Silver Elephant’s El Triunfo Grab Samples Assayed Up to 294 g/t Silver, Drilling at Pulacayo ...
CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Applies for Agricultural Hemp License in Arizona
Gemina Labs Announces Research and Development Appointments
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Titel
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for ...
United Lithium Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Reduces the Cost of Its Gold ETCs to Take Advantage of Investor ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.08.21Sonnet BioTherapeutics Announces Pricing of $30 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Accesswire | Analysen
16.08.21Sonnet BioTherapeutics Provides Fiscal Year 2021 Third Quarter Business and Earnings Update
Accesswire | Analysen