Organto Announces Record Second Quarter Financial Results

Largest Quarterly Revenues and Gross Profit in Company's HistoryVANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of …

Largest Quarterly Revenues and Gross Profit in Company's History

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables today announced financial results for the three month and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and also reaffirmed its 2021 annual revenue guidance. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), except where specifically noted.

Highlights: