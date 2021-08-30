checkAd

Organto Announces Record Second Quarter Financial Results

Autor: Accesswire
30.08.2021, 22:05  |  62   |   |   

Largest Quarterly Revenues and Gross Profit in Company's HistoryVANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of …

Largest Quarterly Revenues and Gross Profit in Company's History

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables today announced financial results for the three month and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and also reaffirmed its 2021 annual revenue guidance. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), except where specifically noted.

Highlights:

Second Quarter 2021 Operating Results:

  • Record second quarter revenues of $5,372,162 versus revenues of $2,163,955 in the prior year, an increase of approximately 148% versus the same quarter in the prior year. Second quarter revenues represent the largest quarterly revenues in the history of Organto and the eighth consecutive quarter of record revenue growth versus the same quarter in the prior year. While volumes continued to expand as expected, revenues in the quarter were impacted by a combination of lower avocado selling prices versus expectations due to increased supply from an earlier than anticipated start to the Peruvian export season, and logistics challenges resulting from the timing and availability of containers required to deliver supplies to Europe.
  • Record gross profit of $648,987 or 12.1% of revenues versus $232,504 or 10.7% of revenues in the prior year, an increase of approximately 179%. The gross profit in the second quarter of 2021 represents the largest quarterly gross profit in the Company's history and an increase of 250 basis points versus the previous quarter, driven by a higher mix of value-added private label and branded products.
  • Cash overhead costs for the quarter were 26.3 % of revenues versus 26.8% in the prior year. These costs include expenditures of approximately $436,900 related to retail branded product development and on-line digital transformation activities, acquisition related costs and costs related to the successful filing of the Company's base shelf prospectus, all of which are expected to generate positive future benefits. Excluding these investments, cash overhead costs reduced to 18.2% of revenues in the second quarter.

Balance Sheet

Seite 1 von 7
Organto Foods Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Organto Announces Record Second Quarter Financial Results Largest Quarterly Revenues and Gross Profit in Company's HistoryVANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
American Battery Metals Corporation Announces the Appointment of Ryan Melsert as CEO
Empower Clinics Reports 1,005% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in Q2 2021
CO2 GRO Inc. Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2021
SPI Energy Files Design Patent for Solar Retractable Roof in EdisonFuture Electric Pickup
Silver Elephant: Gibellini Vanadium Project’s PEA Shows 25.4% After Tax IRR At $10/lb V2O5, Capex ...
Silver Elephant’s El Triunfo Grab Samples Assayed Up to 294 g/t Silver, Drilling at Pulacayo ...
CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Applies for Agricultural Hemp License in Arizona
Gemina Labs Announces Research and Development Appointments
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Titel
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for ...
United Lithium Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Reduces the Cost of Its Gold ETCs to Take Advantage of Investor ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.08.21Organto Announces Strategic Logistics Relationship for Key European Markets
Accesswire | Analysen