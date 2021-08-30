Clever Leaves to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:CLVR) ("Clever Leaves" or the "Company"), a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, is scheduled to participate in …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:CLVR) ("Clever Leaves" or the "Company"), a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, is scheduled to participate in the following virtual investor conferences in September 2021:

Presentation: Wednesday, September 8th at 1:00 p.m. ET

Webcast: webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2769/42649

KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference

Presentation: Thursday, September 9th at 1:30 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://bit.ly/3ylJi2m

BTIG Inaugural Cannabis Conference

Attending: Wednesday, September 29th

Presentation: Live webcast (please contact BTIG representative with interest)

For more information about the Gateway Conference or to schedule a 1-on-1 meeting with Clever Leaves management, please call the company's investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

To learn more about the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference, please contact your KCSA conference representative.

BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative with interest.

About the Gateway Conference

For the past nine years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of nearly 800 public and private growth companies, and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit https://www.gateway-grp.com/conference/.

About Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

Clever Leaves is a multinational cannabis company with an emphasis on ecologically sustainable, large-scale cultivation and pharmaceutical-grade processing as the cornerstones of its global cannabis business. With operations and investments in the United States, Canada, Colombia, Germany and Portugal, Clever Leaves has created an effective distribution network and global footprint, with a foundation built upon capital efficiency and rapid growth. Clever Leaves aims to be one of the industry's leading global cannabis companies recognized for its principles, people, and performance while fostering a healthier global community. Clever Leaves has received multiple international certifications that have enabled it to increase its export and sales capacity from its Colombian operations, including European Union Good Manufacturing Practices (EU GMP) Certification, a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Certification by Colombia National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute - Invima, and Good Agricultural and Collecting Practices (GACP) Certification. Clever Leaves was granted a license in Portugal from Infarmed - the Portuguese health authority - which allows Clever Leaves to cultivate, import and export dry flower for medicinal and research purposes. In addition, the Portuguese operation was also granted certification of compliance with GACP and IMC-GAP.

For more information, please visit https://cleverleaves.com/en/home/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

Clever Leaves Investor Inquiries:

Cody Slach and Jackie Keshner

Gateway Investor Relations

+1-949-574-3860

CLVR@gatewayir.com

Clever Leaves Press Contacts:

McKenna Miller

KCSA Strategic Communications

+1-347-487-6197

cleverleaves@kcsa.com

Diana Sigüenza

Strategic Communications Director

+57-310-236-8830

diana.siguenza@cleverleaves.com

Clever Leaves Commercial Inquiries:

Andrew Miller

Vice President Sales - EMEA, North America, and Asia-Pacific

+1-416-817-1336

andrew.miller@cleverleaves.com

Project Change Lives Inquiries:

PCLInquiries@cleverleaves.com

