CompoSecure to Present at the 1st Annual Needham Virtual Crypto Conference

President and Chief Executive Officer, Jon Wilk, will present on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time and it will be webcast live. The live audio webcast will be available on the Roman DBDR Investor Relations website at https://www.romandbdr.com/investor-relations . After the event, an archive of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Roman DBDR Investor Relations website.

On April 19, 2021, CompoSecure and Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DBDR) (“Roman DBDR”) announced that they entered into a definitive merger agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate as CompoSecure and plans to trade on Nasdaq under the new symbol “CMPO”. The proposed merger reflects a pro forma enterprise value for the combined company of approximately $1.2 billion. The transaction is expected to close during the second half of 2021 and remains subject to approval by Roman DBDR stockholders and other closing conditions.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure is a pioneer and category leader in premium payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency and digital asset storage and security solutions. The company focuses on serving the affluent customers of payment card issuers worldwide using proprietary production methods that meet the highest standards of quality and security. The company offers secure, innovative, and durable proprietary products that implement leading-edge engineering capabilities and security. CompoSecure’s mission is to increase clients’ brand equity in the marketplace by offering products and solutions which differentiate the brands they represent, thus elevating cardholder experience. For more information, please visit www.composecure.com. ArculusTM was created with the mission to promote cryptocurrency adoption by making it safe, simple and secure for the average person to buy, sell and store cryptocurrency. With a strong background in security hardware and financial payments, the ArculusTM solution was developed to allow people to use a familiar payment card form factor to manage their cryptocurrency. For more information, please visit http://www.arculus.co.