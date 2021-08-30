Elastic Nominates Shelley Leibowitz to Board of Directors

Leibowitz will bring more than 30 years of information technology (IT) and business governance expertise to the Elastic Board of Directors, having formerly served as Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Morgan Stanley and The World Bank, as well as a board member for E*TRADE and MassMutual. She currently sits on the board of Morgan Stanley and several privately held fintech and information security companies.

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack , today announced that it has nominated Shelley Leibowitz to its board of directors.

”I can’t think of a more exciting time to join the Elastic Board,” said Leibowitz. “Few companies can boast the kind of rapid adoption Elastic has — from the developer community up to the CIO. Elastic makes it easy for organizations to spin-up a project, and transform it into a large-scale deployment to search, observe and protect mission-critical systems. I am looking forward to working closely with the Elastic leadership team as they continue to build their robust developer community and further the scale into the enterprise.”

“Shelley has spent three decades as a hands-on operating IT executive,” said Shay Banon, founder and CEO, Elastic. “She brings real-world security domain expertise and extensive corporate board and advisory experience with both public and private companies. Shelley’s perspective as a former CIO combined with her deep corporate governance and board oversight experience will make her a valuable addition to our board.”

Leibowitz has spent her career at the intersection of financial services and technology. She advises organizations in digital transformation, IT portfolio and risk management, information security and digital trust, performance metrics, and effective governance. She is a lifetime member of the Council on Foreign Relations and sits on numerous boards and councils, including the NY Board of BuildOn, a not-for-profit that runs service and learning programs in urban high schools across the United States.

Pursuant to Dutch law, Ms. Leibowitz’s nomination to the Board of Directors is subject to a shareholder vote, to be held at the annual general shareholder meeting on October 1, 2021 (the “2021 AGM”). Upon her election to the Board, Ms. Leibowitz will also be appointed to serve as a member of the Company’s Audit Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.