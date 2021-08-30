checkAd

Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Upcoming Virtual Conference Presentations

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced that management will present a company update at the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Wells Fargo 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 4:35pm Eastern Time (1:35pm Pacific Time),
  • Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 3:30pm Eastern Time (12:30pm Pacific Time),
  • Baird 2021 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 12:50pm Eastern Time (9:50am Pacific Time), and
  • Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 4:35pm Eastern Time (1:35pm Pacific Time).

The Company update presentations will be webcast live, and an archive recording will be available for 30 days. The link to the live webcast and archive will be accessible on Tandem Diabetes Care’s Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com in the “Events & Presentations” section.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (www.tandemdiabetes.com) is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem’s flagship product, the t:slim X2 insulin pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

Tandem Diabetes Care is a registered trademark and t:slim X2 is a trademark of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

