Tradeweb Appoints Sara Furber as New Chief Financial Officer

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today announced it has appointed Sara Furber as its Chief Financial Officer, effective September 7, 2021. She succeeds Robert Warshaw, who will leave the company following a period of transition. Ms. Furber will report to CEO Lee Olesky and become a member of the executive leadership team.

Ms. Furber joins Tradeweb from U.S. equity exchange operator IEX Group, where she was CFO since 2018. She previously spent two decades in senior roles at Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Tradeweb CEO Lee Olesky commented: “Sara Furber brings to Tradeweb a wealth of experience including diverse senior roles in financial markets, banking, investor relations, technology and electronic trading. Tradeweb is a growth company at the intersection of finance and technology, and Sara is uniquely suited to lead our finance team and help Tradeweb navigate its next phase of growth and development. I would like to thank Bob Warshaw for his many important contributions to Tradeweb since joining us in 2009, and especially for his vital role in Tradeweb’s 2019 IPO and our early days as a public company.”

As Chief Financial Officer of IEX Group, Ms. Furber led the company’s finance function and also oversaw its new business portfolio, including technology businesses such as data platform IEX Cloud. Prior to joining IEX in 2016, she was a Managing Director and a member of Morgan Stanley’s Management Committee. She held several senior executive positions at Morgan Stanley, including Chief Operating Officer for Wealth Management. Ms. Furber previously served as Chief Operating Officer for Global Corporate and Investment Banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, after leading Investor Relations for Merrill Lynch during the global financial crisis and through its merger with Bank of America. She began her career in investment banking in 1997. She has a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Duke University.