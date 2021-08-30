Olema Oncology to Present at Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology,” Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers, today announced that Sean P. Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 4:15 p.m. ET (1:15 p.m. PT).



A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed under the Investors & Media section of Olema’s website (www.olema.com) and will be archived for 14 days.