Churchill Enters into Option Agreements to Acquire two Properties at Taylor Brook, NL

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Resources Inc. (“Churchill” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CRI) is pleased to announce that is has entered into two option agreements on properties adjacent to the known Layden Ni-Cu-Co showings at the Taylor Brook Property, NL. The two properties were covered with the VTEM-Plus survey flown by Geotech for CRI at Taylor Brook earlier this year, and high priority anomalies were identified on both that are on-trend with the conductors which appear to be associated with the known mineralization.



Paul Sobie, CEO of Churchill stated, “We are very pleased to complete these deals which consolidate the Layden Ni-Cu-Co area along with the Altius claims and allow for seamless exploration. We’re in the permit application process presently to undertake a drill program this fall on all of the compelling VTEM conductors in this area, and are very much looking forward to commencing this work.”