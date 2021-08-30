checkAd

Churchill Enters into Option Agreements to Acquire two Properties at Taylor Brook, NL

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.08.2021, 22:07  |  48   |   |   

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Resources Inc. (“Churchill” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CRI) is pleased to announce that is has entered into two option agreements on properties adjacent to the known Layden Ni-Cu-Co showings at the Taylor Brook Property, NL. The two properties were covered with the VTEM-Plus survey flown by Geotech for CRI at Taylor Brook earlier this year, and high priority anomalies were identified on both that are on-trend with the conductors which appear to be associated with the known mineralization.

Paul Sobie, CEO of Churchill stated, “We are very pleased to complete these deals which consolidate the Layden Ni-Cu-Co area along with the Altius claims and allow for seamless exploration. We’re in the permit application process presently to undertake a drill program this fall on all of the compelling VTEM conductors in this area, and are very much looking forward to commencing this work.”

Terms of Option Agreements

Under the terms of the agreement with the first optionor, Churchill optioned four contiguous claims covering a 1.0km2 area under one mineral license. On execution of the agreement Churchill paid $7,500 and agreed to issue 43,772 common shares (“Churchill Shares”) within five days of receipt of regulatory approval for the agreement. Subsequent option payments over the next 24 months include:

(a)      on or before the 12-month anniversary of the effective date of the option: payment of (i) $15,000; and (ii) issuance of 45,000 Churchill Shares; and

(b)      on or before the 24-month anniversary of the effective date of the option: (i) payment of $50,000; and (ii) issuance of 100,000 Churchill Shares.

Under the terms of the agreement with the second optionor, Churchill optioned 15 contiguous claims covering a 3.75km2 area under one mineral license. On execution of the agreement Churchill paid $7,500 and agreed to issue 58,772 Churchill Shares within five days of receipt of regulatory approval for the agreement. Subsequent option payments over the next 24 months include:

(a)      on or before the 12-month anniversary of the effective date of the option: payment of (i) $15,000; and (ii) issuance of 100,000 Churchill Shares; and

(b)      on or before the 24-month anniversary of the effective date of the option: (i) payment of $50,000; and (ii) issuance of 200,000 Churchill Shares.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Churchill Enters into Option Agreements to Acquire two Properties at Taylor Brook, NL TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Churchill Resources Inc. (“Churchill” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CRI) is pleased to announce that is has entered into two option agreements on properties adjacent to the known Layden Ni-Cu-Co showings at the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
KBC Group: KBC Bank Ireland sells substantially all of its remaining non-performing mortgage loan portfolio
MAD Lions Crowned Summer Champions In The League Of Legends European Championship
CNH Industrial signs agreement to acquire excavator manufacturer Sampierana S.p.A
Boon Files Form 10 with Securities and Exchange Commission
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...