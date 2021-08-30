Churchill Enters into Option Agreements to Acquire two Properties at Taylor Brook, NL
TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Resources Inc. (“Churchill” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CRI) is pleased to announce that is has
entered into two option agreements on properties adjacent to the known Layden Ni-Cu-Co showings at the Taylor Brook Property, NL. The two properties were covered with the VTEM-Plus survey
flown by Geotech for CRI at Taylor Brook earlier this year, and high priority anomalies were identified on both that are on-trend with the conductors which appear to be associated with the known
mineralization.
Paul Sobie, CEO of Churchill stated, “We are very pleased to complete these deals which consolidate the Layden Ni-Cu-Co area along with the Altius claims and allow for seamless exploration. We’re in the permit application process presently to undertake a drill program this fall on all of the compelling VTEM conductors in this area, and are very much looking forward to commencing this work.”
Terms of Option Agreements
Under the terms of the agreement with the first optionor, Churchill optioned four contiguous claims covering a 1.0km2 area under one mineral license. On execution of the agreement Churchill paid $7,500 and agreed to issue 43,772 common shares (“Churchill Shares”) within five days of receipt of regulatory approval for the agreement. Subsequent option payments over the next 24 months include:
(a) on or before the 12-month anniversary of the effective date of the option: payment of (i) $15,000; and (ii) issuance of 45,000 Churchill Shares; and
(b) on or before the 24-month anniversary of the effective date of the option: (i) payment of $50,000; and (ii) issuance of 100,000 Churchill Shares.
Under the terms of the agreement with the second optionor, Churchill optioned 15 contiguous claims covering a 3.75km2 area under one mineral license. On execution of the agreement Churchill paid $7,500 and agreed to issue 58,772 Churchill Shares within five days of receipt of regulatory approval for the agreement. Subsequent option payments over the next 24 months include:
(a) on or before the 12-month anniversary of the effective date of the option: payment of (i) $15,000; and (ii) issuance of 100,000 Churchill Shares; and
(b) on or before the 24-month anniversary of the effective date of the option: (i) payment of $50,000; and (ii) issuance of 200,000 Churchill Shares.
