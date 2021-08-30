checkAd

Neovasc to Participate in H.C. Wainwright & Co. 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.08.2021, 22:05  |  30   |   |   

VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire Neovasc, Inc. (“Neovasc” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ,TSX: NVCN) today announced that its management team will be participating in the 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference to be held September 13-15, 2021. A pre-recorded company presentation will be available beginning at 7:00 am EDT on September 13 through the conference website and the Investor Relations section of the Neovasc website at https://www.neovasc.com/investors/. The recording will be archived for 90 days.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. The Company is a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies, and minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina. Its products include the Neovasc Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States (6 U.S. patients have been treated under Compassionate Use) and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws that may not be based on historical fact. When used herein, the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “intend,” “believe”, and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may involve, but are not limited to, expectations as to the future growth of the Company, the expansion of its product range and the growing cardiovascular marketplace. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Investors
Mike Cavanaugh
Westwicke/ICR
Phone: +1.617.877.9641
Mike.Cavanaugh@westwicke.com

Media
Sean Leous
Westwicke/ICR
Phone: +1.646.866.4012
Sean.Leous@westwicke.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Neovasc to Participate in H.C. Wainwright & Co. 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire – Neovasc, Inc. (“Neovasc” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ,TSX: NVCN) today announced that its management team will be participating in the 23rd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
KBC Group: KBC Bank Ireland sells substantially all of its remaining non-performing mortgage loan portfolio
MAD Lions Crowned Summer Champions In The League Of Legends European Championship
CNH Industrial signs agreement to acquire excavator manufacturer Sampierana S.p.A
Boon Files Form 10 with Securities and Exchange Commission
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...