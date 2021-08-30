checkAd

Adesis Announces Linda Choi MacDonald as New Chief Operating Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 22:15  |  31   |   |   

Adesis, Inc., a leading contract research organization and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq:OLED), today announced that Linda Choi MacDonald has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. MacDonald brings more than 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, including leading organizations in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions. As COO, MacDonald is responsible for overseeing Adesis’ P&L, operations and strategy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210830005106/en/

Linda Choi MacDonald, COO of Adesis, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Linda Choi MacDonald, COO of Adesis, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am delighted to welcome Linda to Adesis,” said Andrew Cottone, Ph.D., President of Adesis, Inc. “Adding Linda’s breadth of commercial, R&D and G&A experience and her international background in the biopharmaceutical industry to our extraordinary chemistry and leadership teams is expected to expand our expertise as a world-class CRO.”

“Vitalizing people and achieving pioneering results are principles I share with Adesis,” said Linda Choi MacDonald. “I am excited to work with the Adesis team on the innovative strategies and disciplined execution that advance our customers’ ideas to market faster.”

Prior to joining Adesis, MacDonald served as Chief Operations Officer at Avanir Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical. Previously, she was Vice President of Global Marketing & Patient Access Operations, Vice President of Talent Services Asia Pacific, and Head of Global Customer-Facing Excellence Strategy & Operations at UCB Biopharma, and held various positions of increasing responsibility at Eli Lilly and Company across its commercial organizations. Her track record of success led her to be recognized as a 2020 HBA (Healthcare Businesswomen's Association) Luminary Award recipient for being a “shining example of transformational leadership.”

About Adesis, Inc.

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Display Corporation, Adesis is a contract research organization (CRO) supporting the pharma, biotech, catalysis and a number of other industries. The CRO specializes in organic and organometallic synthesis, in milligrams to multi-kilogram quantities. Adesis has a business model of providing clients with organic chemistry services in three areas: early stage research, scale up and development, and specialty manufacturing. With over 20 years of success and approximately 100 chemists with extensive industry and professional experience, Adesis supports companies in various industries with small molecule organic chemistry expertise. Adesis provides a range of services that can supplement research and development efforts. It can also act as a specialty manufacturer to reinforce supply chains and protect sensitive intellectual property. To learn more about Adesis, please visit http://adesisinc.com/.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the Company’s technologies and potential applications of those technologies, the Company’s expected results and future declaration of dividends, as well as the growth of the OLED and CRO market and the Company’s opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect Universal Display Corporation’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Universal Display Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

(OLED-C)

Universal Display Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adesis Announces Linda Choi MacDonald as New Chief Operating Officer Adesis, Inc., a leading contract research organization and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq:OLED), today announced that Linda Choi MacDonald has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. MacDonald brings more …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple acquires classical music streaming service Primephonic
Imagining a Cleaner Mobile Power Solution: PG&E and NextEra Energy Resources Pilot Mainspring Linear Generator at Napa County Microgrid
Masimo SafetyNet Alert Launches in Western Europe
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, ISS, Recommends Xeris ...
DoubleVerify To Acquire EMEA-Based Ad Verification Company, Meetrics
 Lysogene Announces First Patient in the United States Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene ...
Redbox Partners With Anthem Sports & Entertainment to Bring the Popular AXS TV NOW & Fight Network ...
HCA Healthcare Announces $250,000 Contribution to Tennessee Flood Relief Efforts
Cadence Bank Announces Settlement of Claims Made by U.S. Department of Justice and the Office of ...
Positive Top-Line Results From Pfizer’s Phase 3 JADE DARE Trial Comparing the Efficacy of ...
Titel
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.08.21Universal Display Corporation Announces Recipients of the 2021 UDC Innovative Research and Pioneering Technology Awards at IMID Korea
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Universal Display Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.20 per Share
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten