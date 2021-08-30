Bruker Corporation to Participate in the 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) announced today it will participate in the 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference. Gerald Herman, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, and Falko Busse, President of the Bruker BioSpin Group, will participate in an analyst moderated question and answer session on behalf of the Company on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 9:20 AM Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the question and answer session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.bruker.com . A replay will be posted in the “Events & Presentations” section of the Bruker Corporation Investor Relations website after the event and will be available for 30 days.