Bruker Corporation to Participate in the 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) announced today it will participate in the 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference. Gerald Herman, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, and Falko Busse, President of the Bruker BioSpin Group, will participate in an analyst moderated question and answer session on behalf of the Company on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 9:20 AM Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the question and answer session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.bruker.com . A replay will be posted in the “Events & Presentations” section of the Bruker Corporation Investor Relations website after the event and will be available for 30 days.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial applications. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

