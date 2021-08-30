checkAd

Adamas to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, today announced that management will present at the following virtual investor conferences during the month of September 2021:

  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, a pre-recorded presentation will be available beginning on Monday, September 13 at 7:00 am ET (4:00 am PT)
  • Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference, on Wednesday, September 29 at 4:40 pm ET (1:40 pm PT)

Replays of both events will be available on the investor relations section of the Adamas website at http://ir.adamaspharma.com/events-presentations. The replays will remain available for approximately 30 days from their original posting.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

At Adamas our vision is clear – to deliver innovative medicines that reduce the burden of neurological diseases on patients, caregivers and, society. We are a fully-integrated company focused on growing a portfolio of therapies to address a range of neurological diseases. For more information, please visit www.adamaspharma.com.



