LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend Contingent Upon the Closing Under the Previously Announced Exchange Agreement
LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB” or “the Company”), (NYSE: LXU), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the previously approved conditional and contingent special dividend (the “Dividend”), such Dividend to be effected in the form of a stock dividend of 0.3 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.10 (“Common Stock”), for each outstanding share of Common Stock (exclusive of Common Stock, if any, held in the treasury), and payable on October 8, 2021, to holders of record of Common Stock on September 24, 2021 (the “Record Date”), with any fractional share amounts issuable to a holder of record on the Record Date to be rounded up to the nearest whole share. The broker cut-off date, to the extent one is necessary, is October 1, 2021.
Payment of the Dividend is subject to and conditioned upon the consummation of the closing under the previously announced exchange agreement (the “Exchange Agreement”) with LSB Funding LLC, an affiliate of Eldridge Industries, LLC (“Eldridge”), to exchange the shares of LSB Series E-1 and Series F-1 Redeemable Preferred Stock held by Eldridge for shares of LSB common stock, such Closing being subject to customary closing conditions including, among other things, the approval of the Company’s stockholders of the transactions contemplated under the Exchange Agreement at the previously announced special meeting of the stockholders to be held on September 22, 2021.
The following table outlines certain key dates associated with the special meeting of stockholders and the Dividend.
|
Special Meeting Record Date
|
August 2, 2021
|
Special Meeting Date
|
September 22, 2021
|
Dividend Record Date
|
September 24, 2021
|
Dividend Payment Date
|
October 8, 2021
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
October 12, 2021
About LSB Industries, Inc.
LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers primarily throughout the United States. Additional information about the Company can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.
