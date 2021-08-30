checkAd

Global Indian Icon Deepika Padukone to Star in an Upcoming Cross-Cultural Romantic Comedy for STXfilms and Temple Hill

STXfilms, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) (“ErosSTX”), announced today the company is developing a romantic comedy for global Indian icon Deepika Padukone, who will also produce the upcoming film through her Ka Productions banner. The announcement was made today by Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group.

The studio is also in negotiations with Temple Hill Productions Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen (the Twilight franchise, The Fault in Our Stars, "Love, Simon") to develop the project, which will be a sweeping cross-cultural romantic comedy centered around Padukone, who will play an Indian matchmaker.

Commenting on the announcement, Fogelson said, “There is a reason Deepika is one of the biggest global stars to come from India. She is enormously talented with an infectious personality and her profile continues to grow as an international superstar. While she has been a phenomenal success in many Eros International films, we at STXfilms are thrilled to be building a romantic comedy with her and our friends at Temple Hill.”

“Ka Productions was founded with a goal to develop and produce purposeful content with global appeal. I’m thrilled to be partnering with STXfilms and Temple Hill Productions, who share Ka’s ambition and creative vision and look forward to bringing impactful and dynamic cross-cultural stories to the world,” says Padukone.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE was named one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World by Time magazine in 2018. She also featured in VARIETY’S ‘International Women’s Impact Report’ which celebrates the achievements of women in entertainment around the world in 2018 & 2021.

The actor made her English language film debut as the female lead in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, co-starring with Vin Diesel. She is also the principal of Ka Productions, the production company behind Chhapaak and upcoming films The Intern and ’83. She is currently in production on Shakun Batra’s and Siddharth Anand’s untitled films.

Prior to this, Padukone starred in the critically acclaimed film Chhapaak based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She also played the titular role in Padmavaat, which broke all box office records. Other credits include the award-winning and critically acclaimed films Piku and Baijaro Mastani, the highest and third highest grossing international Hindi language film releases, respectively.

Last year, she received the prestigious World Economic Forum Crystal Award for her leadership in raising mental health awareness.

She is represented in India by Collective Artists Network and in the U.S. by ICM as well as Danielle Robinson at Alan Siegel Entertainment.

About STXfilms

STXfilms, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, is a next-generation film studio that produces, acquires, distributes, and markets motion pictures at scale. From blockbusters like Greenland, Hustlers, Bad Moms, and The Upside to hits like The Gentlemen, Molly’s Game, and The Gift, STXfilms produces star-driven films for a global audience. In just 5 short years, its slate of films has already grossed over $1.8 billion in global theatrical box office. With a wide range of partners including Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Showtime (which handle the physical and premium television releases of STXfilms content, respectively), the studio is a fast-growing, industry powerhouse. Upcoming films include Queenpins starring Kristen Bell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Paul Walter Hauser, and Vince Vaughn, a new action-comedy film directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Jason Statham, Hugh Grant, Aubrey Plaza, and Josh Hartnett, The Marsh King's Daughter directed by Neil Burger and starring Daisy Ridley and Ben Mendelsohn, American Sole starring Pete Davidson, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Camila Mendes, Offset, and Bad Bunny, The Godmother starring Jennifer Lopez, Universe’s Most Wanted starring Dave Bautista, Muscle starring Vin Diesel and directed by F. Gary Gray, National Champions starring Stephan James and J.K. Simmons, Violence of Action starring Chris Pine, and Greenland: Migration, the sequel to the global hit starring Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin.

