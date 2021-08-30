SPX Introduces Fourth Annual Sustainability Report

Gene Lowe, President and CEO of SPX commented, “I am pleased to share another year of progress in our ESG efforts, reflecting our commitment to a strong sustainability culture and a journey of continuous improvement. Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we made significant progress on multiple fronts last year, including expanding our Diversity & Inclusion and employee development initiatives.”

Mr. Lowe continued, “SPX is committed to enabling a safer, more inclusive, and sustainable society. From our cooling towers, which help reduce energy usage in buildings, to our inspection equipment which helps remediate leakage of underground water and wastewater pipes, SPX offers a wide array of highly efficient and innovative products that position us to thrive in a world where long-term climate targets are realized.”

About SPX Corporation: SPX Corporation is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation has more than 4,500 employees in 15 countries. SPX Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SPXC.” For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

