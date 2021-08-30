checkAd

SPX Introduces Fourth Annual Sustainability Report

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPX Corporation (“SPX”) (NYSE: SPXC) announced today that it has released its fourth annual sustainability report with data covering 2020. The report is available on the company’s website at spx.com (https://www.spx.com/our-company/esg-reporting/).

Gene Lowe, President and CEO of SPX commented, “I am pleased to share another year of progress in our ESG efforts, reflecting our commitment to a strong sustainability culture and a journey of continuous improvement. Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we made significant progress on multiple fronts last year, including expanding our Diversity & Inclusion and employee development initiatives.”

Mr. Lowe continued, “SPX is committed to enabling a safer, more inclusive, and sustainable society. From our cooling towers, which help reduce energy usage in buildings, to our inspection equipment which helps remediate leakage of underground water and wastewater pipes, SPX offers a wide array of highly efficient and innovative products that position us to thrive in a world where long-term climate targets are realized.”

About SPX Corporation: SPX Corporation is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation has more than 4,500 employees in 15 countries. SPX Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SPXC.” For more information, please visit www.spx.com.

Forward-looking Statements. Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. In addition to our updated 2021 financial guidance, the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar expressions identify our other forward-looking statements. Please read these forward-looking statements in conjunction with our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. These filings identify important risk factors and other uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including the following: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental and other actions taken in response; the uncertainty of claims resolution with respect to the large power projects in South Africa, as well as claims with respect to asbestos, environmental and other contingent liabilities; cyclical changes and specific industry events in our markets; changes in anticipated capital investment and maintenance expenditures by customers; availability, limitations or cost increases of raw materials and/or commodities that cannot be recovered in product pricing; the impact of competition on profit margins and our ability to maintain or increase market share; inadequate performance by third-party suppliers and subcontractors for outsourced products, components and services; cyber-security risks; risks with respect to the protection of intellectual property, including with respect to our digitalization initiatives; the impact of overruns, inflation and the incurrence of delays with respect to long-term fixed-price contracts; defects or errors in current or planned products; domestic economic, political, legal, accounting and business developments adversely affecting our business, including regulatory changes; changes in worldwide economic conditions; uncertainties with respect to our ability to identify acceptable acquisition targets; uncertainties surrounding timing and successful completion of any announced acquisition or disposition transactions (including the disposition of SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc.), including uncertainties with respect to obtaining (and the timing of) necessary regulatory approvals; uncertainties with respect to integrating acquisitions and achieving cost savings or other benefits from acquisitions; the impact of retained liabilities of disposed businesses; potential labor disputes; and extreme weather conditions and natural and other disasters.

