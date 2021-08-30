checkAd

Repurchase of shares in Millicom

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.08.2021, 22:23  |  19   |   |   

Repurchase of shares in Millicom

Luxembourg, August 30, 2021 - During the period August 19, 2021 – August 25, 2021, Millicom repurchased a total of 100,692 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs), hereinafter referred to as shares within the framework of the repurchase program announced on July 29, 2021, details of which are shown in the table below.

Date Number of shares repurchased Weighted average repurchase price (SEK) excluding commissions Total daily transaction value (SEK), excluding commissions
19/08/2021 21,000 324.8522 6,821,896.20
20/08/2021 24,692 322.7589 7,969,562.76
23/08/2021 20,000 323.4063 6,468,126.00
24/08/2021 20,000 322.8541 6,457,082.00
25/08/2021 15,000 324.6437 4,869,655.50

All purchases were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of Millicom. Following the purchases, as of August 25, 2021, Millicom holds 501,137 treasury shares. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicom is 101,739,217.

  1. The repurchase program is being executed consistent with the provisions of Article 5 of MAR and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 (“Safe Harbor Regulation”).
  2. The maximum level of SDRs that may be repurchased will be the lower of SEK 870 million (approximately USD 100 million) in aggregate purchase price, or 5,000,000 SDRs.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this press release. For information about all transactions carried out under the repurchase program, refer to Nasdaq Stockholm’s website:

http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/markets/nordic/corporate-actions ...

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Director Corporate Communications
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com

 


Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications
+1-305-929-5417
press@millicom.com 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270
investors@millicom.com

 

Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5303
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2020, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 55 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit: millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

 

Attachments





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Repurchase of shares in Millicom Repurchase of shares in Millicom Luxembourg, August 30, 2021 - During the period August 19, 2021 – August 25, 2021, Millicom repurchased a total of 100,692 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs), hereinafter referred to as shares within …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
KBC Group: KBC Bank Ireland sells substantially all of its remaining non-performing mortgage loan portfolio
MAD Lions Crowned Summer Champions In The League Of Legends European Championship
CNH Industrial signs agreement to acquire excavator manufacturer Sampierana S.p.A
Boon Files Form 10 with Securities and Exchange Commission
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...