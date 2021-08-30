Repurchase of shares in Millicom

Luxembourg, August 30, 2021 - During the period August 19, 2021 – August 25, 2021, Millicom repurchased a total of 100,692 of its Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs), hereinafter referred to as shares within the framework of the repurchase program announced on July 29, 2021, details of which are shown in the table below.

Date Number of shares repurchased Weighted average repurchase price (SEK) excluding commissions Total daily transaction value (SEK), excluding commissions 19/08/2021 21,000 324.8522 6,821,896.20 20/08/2021 24,692 322.7589 7,969,562.76 23/08/2021 20,000 323.4063 6,468,126.00 24/08/2021 20,000 322.8541 6,457,082.00 25/08/2021 15,000 324.6437 4,869,655.50

All purchases were carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of Millicom. Following the purchases, as of August 25, 2021, Millicom holds 501,137 treasury shares. The total number of shares outstanding in Millicom is 101,739,217.