First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Distribution for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

30.08.2021, 22:30   

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announces the declaration of the Monthly distribution for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV.

The following dates apply to today's distribution declaration:

Expected Ex-Dividend Date:

August 31, 2021

Record Date:

September 1, 2021

Payable Date:

September 3, 2021

Ticker

 

 

Exchange

 

 

Fund Name

   

Frequency

Ordinary

Income

Per Share

Amount

 

ACTIVELY MANAGED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS

 

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV

FTSM

 

 

Nasdaq

 

 

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

   

Monthly

$0.0140

 

   

 

   

 

   

 

 

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $207 billion as of July 31, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

Wertpapier


