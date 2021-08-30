Nordson Corporation Reports Record Third Quarter Results and Raises Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance

Operating profit in the quarter was $188 million, or 29% of sales, compared to prior year adjusted operating profit of $120 million. This 57% increase in adjusted operating profit was driven by sales volume leverage and benefits from structural cost reduction actions taken in fiscal year 2020, as well as the divestiture of the screws and barrels product line on February 1, 2021. EBITDA for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $215 million, or 33% of sales.

Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today reported results for the fiscal third quarter ended July 31, 2021. Sales were a quarterly company record of $647 million, a 20% increase compared to the prior year’s third quarter sales of $538 million. The increase in third quarter 2021 sales included organic volume growth of 20% and favorable effects from currency translation of 4%, offset by a net unfavorable impact of acquisitions and divestitures of 4%. The organic sales increase was driven by continued demand across all end markets, including a seasonal increase of quarterly shipments into the electronics end market.

Net income was $142 million, a 71% increase from the prior year adjusted earnings of $83 million. Third quarter 2021 diluted earnings per share were $2.42, a 70% increase over the prior year adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.42.

“In the fiscal third quarter, we continued to benefit from the robust end market demand and accelerated recovery that we experienced in our second quarter. We were particularly pleased to see strong growth return in our medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Our teams are doing an outstanding job of managing through external supply chain and labor headwinds in order to deliver on the needs of our customers. The comprehensive execution of the Ascend strategy with NBS Next growth framework at its core continues to help us deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns,” said Sundaram Nagarajan, president and chief executive officer.

Third Quarter Segment Results

Industrial Precision Solutions sales of $345 million increased 20% compared to the prior year third quarter, driven by a 22% organic increase and a favorable currency impact of 5%, partially offset by a divestiture impact of 8%. The organic sales increase was driven by continued demand in consumer non-durable and industrial end markets, particularly in China. Operating profit was $124 million, or 36% of sales, an increase of 60% compared to the prior year third quarter adjusted operating profit.

Advanced Technology Solutions sales of $301 million increased 21% compared to the prior year third quarter. Organic sales increased 18% while favorable currency impacts added 2% and acquisitions increased sales by approximately 1%. Sales demand was strong in all product lines including those serving electronics and medical end markets, with the Americas and China leading the growth from a regional perspective. Operating profit totaled $81 million, or 27% of sales, an increase of 51% compared to the prior year third quarter adjusted operating profit.

“I am pleased with the broad-based organic growth and attractive incremental margins in both segments,” said Joseph Kelley, executive vice president and chief financial officer. “Rigorous application of the NBS Next growth framework in our divisions is helping us to focus and sustain profitable growth in our greatest opportunities.”

Outlook

Backlog entering the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 is approximately $700 million, or 70% above the prior year. Customer order patterns have clearly changed in terms of both volume and extended shipment request dates during this dynamic environment. Based on the continued strength in order entry and backlog, the Company is increasing its full-year revenue and earnings guidance.

The Company expects full year sales growth in fiscal 2021 to be approximately 11% to 12% over fiscal year 2020, inclusive of a 3% headwind from the second quarter 2021 divestiture of the screws and barrels product line. Additionally, the Company is now forecasting full year 2021 earnings per diluted share in the range of $7.75 to $7.95. The increased guidance midpoint represents a strong second half of 2021 with year-over-year sales growth of 14% and earnings growth of 47%. The Company is expecting to enter fiscal 2022 with a backlog approximately 70% greater than the prior year.

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except for per-share amounts) Three months ended Nine months ended July 31, 2021 July 31, 2020 July 31, 2021 July 31, 2020 Sales $ 646,858 $ 538,181 $ 1,762,962 $ 1,562,575 Cost of sales 281,587 257,373 770,032 728,975 Gross profit 365,271 280,808 992,930 833,600 Gross margin % 56.5 % 52.2 % 56.3 % 53.3 % Selling & administrative expenses 176,995 168,753 529,238 521,423 Operating profit 188,276 112,055 463,692 312,177 Interest expense - net (5,647 ) (6,880 ) (18,889 ) (24,047 ) Other expense - net (2,232 ) (9,668 ) (10,736 ) (12,943 ) Income before income taxes 180,397 95,507 434,067 275,187 Income taxes 38,215 8,526 90,159 44,123 Net income $ 142,182 $ 86,981 $ 343,908 $ 231,064 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 58,112 57,693 58,080 $ 57,679 Diluted 58,735 58,427 58,714 58,404 Earnings per share: Basic earnings $ 2.45 $ 1.51 $ 5.92 $ 4.01 Diluted earnings $ 2.42 $ 1.49 $ 5.86 $ 3.96

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) July 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 174,235 $ 208,293 Receivables - net 516,685 471,873 Inventories - net 303,977 277,033 Other current assets 50,866 43,798 Assets held for sale — 19,615 Total current assets 1,045,763 1,020,612 Property, plant & equipment - net 358,208 358,618 Goodwill 1,718,565 1,713,354 Other assets 547,544 582,072 $ 3,670,080 $ 3,674,656 Current maturities of long-term debt and notes payable $ 31,385 $ 38,043 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 389,437 311,898 Liabilities held for sale — 13,148 Total current liabilities 420,822 363,089 Long-term debt 789,731 1,067,952 Other liabilities 396,349 484,624 Total shareholders' equity 2,063,178 1,758,991 $ 3,670,080 $ 3,674,656

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended July 31, 2021 July 31, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 343,908 $ 231,064 Depreciation and amortization 78,233 84,164 Other non-cash items 18,947 8,751 Changes in working capital 12,565 2,455 Pension and postretirement plans (82,604 ) (24,657 ) Other long-term assets and liabilities 4,407 8,181 Net cash provided by operating activities 375,456 309,958 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (28,073 ) (36,096 ) Acquisitions — (125,260 ) Other - net 5,076 (1,836 ) Net cash used in investing activities (22,997 ) (163,192 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance (repayment) of long-term debt (292,290 ) 1,740 Repayment of finance lease obligations (5,111 ) (5,814 ) Dividends paid (68,021 ) (65,737 ) Issuance of common shares 24,136 46,304 Purchase of treasury shares (46,840 ) (51,897 ) Net cash used in financing activities (388,126 ) (75,404 ) Effect of exchange rate change on cash 1,609 (743 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (34,058 ) 70,619 Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 208,293 151,164 End of period $ 174,235 $ 221,783

NORDSON CORPORATION SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC SEGMENT (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Sales Variance July 31, 2021 July 31, 2020 Organic Acquisitions / Divestitures Currency Total SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial precision solutions $ 345,449 $ 288,965 22.4 % (8.0 )% 5.1 % 19.5 % Advanced technology solutions 301,409 249,216 17.8 % 0.8 % 2.3 % 20.9 % Total sales $ 646,858 $ 538,181 20.2 % (3.8 )% 3.8 % 20.2 % SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION United States $ 201,531 $ 183,508 15.7 % (5.9 )% — % 9.8 % Americas 47,717 38,265 22.0 % (2.3 )% 5.0 % 24.7 % Europe 162,298 132,107 17.5 % (2.1 )% 7.5 % 22.9 % Japan 24,946 31,226 (13.3 )% (4.8 )% (2.0 )% (20.1 )% Asia Pacific 210,366 153,075 34.0 % (2.3 )% 5.7 % 37.4 % Total sales $ 646,858 $ 538,181 20.2 % (3.8 )% 3.8 % 20.2 % Nine Months Ended Sales Variance July 31, 2021 July 31, 2020 Organic Acquisitions / Divestitures Currency Total SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial precision solutions $ 932,640 $ 835,038 13.0 % (5.8 )% 4.5 % 11.7 % Advanced technology solutions 830,322 727,537 10.0 % 1.8 % 2.3 % 14.1 % Total sales $ 1,762,962 $ 1,562,575 11.6 % (2.2 )% 3.4 % 12.8 % SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION United States $ 589,771 $ 560,941 8.5 % (3.4 )% — % 5.1 % Americas 128,769 106,021 16.8 % 3.2 % 1.5 % 21.5 % Europe 453,900 394,554 9.2 % (1.9 )% 7.7 % 15.0 % Japan 79,913 90,353 (9.0 )% (3.6 )% 1.0 % (11.6 )% Asia Pacific 510,609 410,706 21.1 % (1.7 )% 4.9 % 24.3 % Total sales $ 1,762,962 $ 1,562,575 11.6 % (2.2 )% 3.4 % 12.8 %

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT AND EBITDA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three months ended Nine months ended July 31, 2021 July 31, 2020 July 31, 2021 July 31, 2020 SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial precision solutions $ 345,449 $ 288,965 $ 932,640 $ 835,038 Advanced technology solutions 301,409 249,216 830,322 727,537 Total sales $ 646,858 $ 538,181 $ 1,762,962 $ 1,562,575 OPERATING PROFIT Industrial precision solutions $ 123,829 $ 74,744 $ 311,515 $ 207,603 Advanced technology solutions 80,769 49,952 204,556 140,928 Corporate (16,322 ) (12,641 ) (52,379 ) (36,354 ) Total operating profit $ 188,276 $ 112,055 $ 463,692 $ 312,177 OPERATING PROFIT ADJUSTMENTS (1) Industrial precision solutions $ — $ 2,813 $ — $ 3,477 Advanced technology solutions — 3,413 — 6,383 Corporate — 1,387 — 1,387 Total adjustments $ — $ 7,613 $ — $ 11,247 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT (NON-GAAP) (2) % of Sales % of Sales % of Sales % of Sales Industrial precision solutions $ 123,829 36 % $ 77,557 27 % $ 311,515 33 % $ 211,080 25 % Advanced technology solutions 80,769 27 % 53,365 21 % 204,556 25 % 147,311 20 % Corporate (16,322 ) (11,254 ) (52,379 ) (34,967 ) Total operating profit - adjusted $ 188,276 29 % $ 119,668 22 % $ 463,692 26 % $ 323,424 21 % DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION Industrial precision solutions $ 5,964 $ 9,865 $ 19,414 $ 28,990 Advanced technology solutions 18,474 16,266 51,439 47,832 Corporate 2,460 2,369 7,380 7,342 Total depreciation & amortization $ 26,898 $ 28,500 $ 78,233 $ 84,164 EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (2) Industrial precision solutions $ 129,793 38 % $ 87,422 30 % $ 330,929 35 % $ 240,070 29 % Advanced technology solutions 99,243 33 % 69,631 28 % 255,995 31 % 195,143 27 % Corporate (13,862 ) (8,885 ) (44,999 ) (27,625 ) Total EBITDA $ 215,174 33 % $ 148,168 28 % $ 541,925 31 % $ 407,588 26 %

(1) Represents costs and adjustments related to cost structure simplification actions, and charges associated with our 2020 acquisition. (2) Adjusted operating profit and EBITDA are non-GAAP measures used by management to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations. Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit plus certain adjustments, such as cost structure simplification actions. EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating profit plus depreciation and amortization.

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - PROFITABILITY (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended July 31, 2021 July 31, 2020 July 31, 2021 July 31, 2020 GAAP AS REPORTED Operating profit $ 188,276 $ 112,055 $ 463,692 $ 312,177 Other / interest expense - net (7,879 ) (16,548 ) (29,625 ) (36,990 ) Net income 142,182 86,981 343,908 231,064 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.42 $ 1.49 $ 5.86 $ 3.96 Shares outstanding - diluted 58,735 58,427 58,714 58,404 OPERATING PROFIT ADJUSTMENTS Inventory step-up amortization $ — $ 1,229 $ — $ 1,229 Severance and other $ — $ 6,384 $ — $ 10,018 NON-OPERATING EXPENSE ADJUSTMENTS Pension settlement loss $ — $ 2,508 $ — $ 2,508 Total adjustments $ — $ 10,121 $ — $ 13,755 Adjustments net of tax $ — $ 7,966 $ — $ 10,825 Other discrete tax items $ — $ (11,816 ) $ — $ (14,491 ) EPS effect of adjustments and other discrete tax items $ — $ (0.07 ) $ — $ (0.06 ) NON-GAAP MEASURES-ADJUSTED PROFITABILITY Operating profit (1) $ 188,276 $ 119,668 $ 463,692 $ 323,424 Operating profit % of sales 29.1 % 22.2 % 26.3 % 20.7 % Net income (2) $ 142,182 $ 83,131 $ 343,908 $ 227,398 Diluted earnings per share (3) $ 2.42 $ 1.42 $ 5.86 $ 3.89

(1) Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit plus certain adjustments such as cost structure simplification actions.

Adjusted operating profit as a percentage of sales is defined as adjusted operating profit divided by sales. (2) Adjusted net income is defined as net income plus tax effected adjustments and other discrete tax items. (3) Adjusted earnings per share is defined as GAAP EPS adjusted for tax effected adjustments and other discrete tax items.

Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to make strategic decisions, forecast future results, and evaluate the Company's current performance. Given management's use of these non-GAAP measures, the Company believes these measures are important to investors in understanding the Company's current and future operating results as seen through the eyes of management. In addition, management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in enabling them to better assess changes in the Company's core business across different time periods. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures to other companies' non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names. Amounts may not add due to rounding.

