checkAd

B&G Foods Announces Sale of Portland, Maine Manufacturing Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.08.2021, 22:35  |  50   |   |   

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today that it has reached an agreement to sell its Portland, Maine manufacturing facility and 13.5 acre waterfront property to the Institute for Digital Engineering and Life Sciences. B&G Foods plans to move manufacturing operations of B&M, Underwood and certain other brands to third-party co-manufacturing facilities and existing B&G Foods manufacturing facilities. The decision to close the Portland manufacturing facility, which is more than 100 years old, is consistent with B&G Foods’ ongoing efforts to improve productivity and reduce overall costs.

The Portland property will become the future home of The Roux Institute at Northeastern University, on a campus that will include partner companies, housing and other amenities. The B&M manufacturing building will become the anchor of The Roux Campus, providing an incubator lab and office space for start-up companies. The campus will be built in phases over a decade or more, and will include coastal restoration to open waterfront areas to the public.

“The Portland community has been the home to B&M for more than a century, and while this was a very difficult decision, we believe it is in the best interest for the future of Portland. We are confident The Roux Institute will build a new longstanding legacy on the property, one that will enrich Portland residents in new and exciting ways, and will endure as a force for good in the community for generations to come,” said Casey Keller, President and Chief Executive Officer of B&G Foods. “We are grateful for the dedication of each of our employees and we are committed to supporting their transition with financial support and assistance finding new employment.”

There are approximately 86 employees at the Portland manufacturing facility. B&G Foods has put in place a plan to offer all eligible employees severance and career transition support. In addition, The Roux Institute plans to support them through its portfolio of capabilities, including career connections with Maine employers, educational opportunities with academic partners, and possible student pathways into Northeastern University and The Roux Institute, itself.

B&G Foods does not anticipate any disruption in production or the delivery of customer orders relating to the transition of manufacturing operations, which is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2021 or the first quarter of 2022. The sale, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close by year-end.

Seite 1 von 3
B&G Foods Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

B&G Foods Announces Sale of Portland, Maine Manufacturing Facility B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today that it has reached an agreement to sell its Portland, Maine manufacturing facility and 13.5 acre waterfront property to the Institute for Digital Engineering and Life Sciences. B&G Foods plans to move …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Apple acquires classical music streaming service Primephonic
Imagining a Cleaner Mobile Power Solution: PG&E and NextEra Energy Resources Pilot Mainspring Linear Generator at Napa County Microgrid
Masimo SafetyNet Alert Launches in Western Europe
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, ISS, Recommends Xeris ...
DoubleVerify To Acquire EMEA-Based Ad Verification Company, Meetrics
 Lysogene Announces First Patient in the United States Dosed with LYS-GM101 Investigational Gene ...
Redbox Partners With Anthem Sports & Entertainment to Bring the Popular AXS TV NOW & Fight Network ...
HCA Healthcare Announces $250,000 Contribution to Tennessee Flood Relief Efforts
Cadence Bank Announces Settlement of Claims Made by U.S. Department of Justice and the Office of ...
Positive Top-Line Results From Pfizer’s Phase 3 JADE DARE Trial Comparing the Efficacy of ...
Titel
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private ...
Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.08.21B&G Foods Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21B&G Foods Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21B&G Foods Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten