Sharps Compliance Corp. Closes $17.9 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharps Compliance Corp. (Nasdaq: SMED) (the “Company”) today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of a total of 2,070,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $8.65 per share, including the exercise in full by the underwriter of its option to purchase an additional 270,000 shares to cover over-allotments in connection with the offering. After the underwriting discount and before estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, the Company received net proceeds of approximately $17.0 million.

Sharps Compliance Corp. intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for the acquisition of companies, businesses, or assets, as well as for general corporate purposes.

The offer and sale of the shares of common stock, as described above, have been registered under a shelf registration statement previously filed with and declared effective on June 30, 2021 by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Roth Capital Partners, LLC, 888 San Clemente Drive, Suite 400, Newport Beach, CA 92660, (800) 678-9147 or by accessing the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

About Sharps Compliance Corp.

Sharps Compliance Corp. is a leading national healthcare waste management provider specializing in regulated waste streams including medical, pharmaceutical and hazardous. Our services facilitate the safe and proper collection, transportation and environmentally-responsible treatment of regulated waste from customers in multiple healthcare-related markets. The markets we manage are small to medium-size healthcare waste generators including professional offices (ambulatory surgical centers, physician groups, dentists and veterinarians), long-term care facilities, government agencies, home health care, retail clinics and immunizing pharmacies. Additionally, our mailback solutions are positioned to manage waste generated in the home setting such as sharps, lancets and ultimate-user medications which generates business relationships with pharmaceutical manufacturers and other markets to provide safe and proper disposal. Lastly, we maintain a strong distribution network for the sale of our solutions within the aforementioned markets.