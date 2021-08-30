checkAd

Talis Biomedical Announces CEO Transition

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.08.2021, 22:30  |  37   |   |   

Kim Popovits to serve as interim CEO

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talis Biomedical Corporation (Nasdaq: TLIS), a company dedicated to developing innovative molecular diagnostic tests for infectious diseases at the point-of-care, today announced that effective immediately Brian Coe has stepped down as President, CEO and Director and will continue to work with the company as an advisor. The company also announced that Kim Popovits has been appointed as interim CEO and will lead the search efforts to hire the Company’s next President and CEO.

Ms. Popovits is the former Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Genomic Health. Under her leadership Genomic Health became the world’s leading provider of genomic-based diagnostic tests that optimized the treatment of cancer, resulting in an acquisition by Exact Sciences for $3B in 2019. Prior to joining Genomic Health in 2002, Ms. Popovits held several senior management roles at Genentech where she led the commercialization of 14 new therapeutics over 15 years. In addition to Talis, she serves on the boards of 10x Genomics and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Ms. Popovits has been a member of the Board of Talis since 2020 and has stepped off in connection with her appointment as interim CEO in order for the Company to remain in compliance with requirements for Board independence.

“On behalf of the entire Company and Board of Directors, I would like to thank Brian for his valuable contributions and years of service to Talis. His extraordinary vision and commitment have put us in a strong position,” said Felix Baker, Ph.D., chairman of the board of Talis. “I also want to thank Kim for stepping in to lead Talis at this time. Kim’s operational leadership and expertise in building and scaling global organizations for growth is ideally suited to lead Talis through this important period.”

“I look forward to the opportunity to work with the experienced senior leadership team at Talis to scale our operational and commercial capabilities while working with our Board to identify a new CEO to lead the next phase of our growth,” said Kim Popovits, interim CEO. “I also want to thank Brian for his many contributions, and value his continued guidance as an advisor as we advance our strategy to expand access to high quality molecular diagnostics, addressing a significant and growing unmet need.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Talis Biomedical Announces CEO Transition Kim Popovits to serve as interim CEOMENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Talis Biomedical Corporation (Nasdaq: TLIS), a company dedicated to developing innovative molecular diagnostic tests for infectious diseases at the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Bone Therapeutics announces topline results from Phase III knee osteoarthritis study with its ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of a transparency notification
KBC Group: KBC Bank Ireland sells substantially all of its remaining non-performing mortgage loan portfolio
MAD Lions Crowned Summer Champions In The League Of Legends European Championship
CNH Industrial signs agreement to acquire excavator manufacturer Sampierana S.p.A
Boon Files Form 10 with Securities and Exchange Commission
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...