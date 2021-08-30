Talis Biomedical Announces CEO Transition

Kim Popovits to serve as interim CEO

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talis Biomedical Corporation (Nasdaq: TLIS), a company dedicated to developing innovative molecular diagnostic tests for infectious diseases at the point-of-care, today announced that effective immediately Brian Coe has stepped down as President, CEO and Director and will continue to work with the company as an advisor. The company also announced that Kim Popovits has been appointed as interim CEO and will lead the search efforts to hire the Company’s next President and CEO.



Ms. Popovits is the former Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Genomic Health. Under her leadership Genomic Health became the world’s leading provider of genomic-based diagnostic tests that optimized the treatment of cancer, resulting in an acquisition by Exact Sciences for $3B in 2019. Prior to joining Genomic Health in 2002, Ms. Popovits held several senior management roles at Genentech where she led the commercialization of 14 new therapeutics over 15 years. In addition to Talis, she serves on the boards of 10x Genomics and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Ms. Popovits has been a member of the Board of Talis since 2020 and has stepped off in connection with her appointment as interim CEO in order for the Company to remain in compliance with requirements for Board independence.

“On behalf of the entire Company and Board of Directors, I would like to thank Brian for his valuable contributions and years of service to Talis. His extraordinary vision and commitment have put us in a strong position,” said Felix Baker, Ph.D., chairman of the board of Talis. “I also want to thank Kim for stepping in to lead Talis at this time. Kim’s operational leadership and expertise in building and scaling global organizations for growth is ideally suited to lead Talis through this important period.”

“I look forward to the opportunity to work with the experienced senior leadership team at Talis to scale our operational and commercial capabilities while working with our Board to identify a new CEO to lead the next phase of our growth,” said Kim Popovits, interim CEO. “I also want to thank Brian for his many contributions, and value his continued guidance as an advisor as we advance our strategy to expand access to high quality molecular diagnostics, addressing a significant and growing unmet need.”