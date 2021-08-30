checkAd

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Webinar

The Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE: NPCT) will host a webinar featuring Fund portfolio manager and Managing Director, Head of ESG/Impact–Global Fixed Income, Stephen Liberatore, on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.

Mr. Liberatore will provide an update on the Fund’s investment process, portfolio positioning, and income opportunities in the current market.

Webinar details

Zoom webinar link:
https://tiaa.zoom.us/j/97785772581?pwd=UUdMcEN1K2NrdGxkRmtTUlRVMHREZz0 ...
 Passcode: 2021

Dial-in (listen only): 877.853.5257 (Toll Free)
ID: 977 8577 2581

For more information on the Fund, including the most recent commentary, please visit www.nuveen.com/NPCT . You can also subscribe to closed-end fund fact sheets, commentaries, distribution announcements, and other fund literature on Nuveen’s website.

Nuveen is a leading sponsor of closed-end funds (CEFs) with $65 billion of assets under management across 62 CEFs as of 30 June 2021. The funds offer exposure to a broad range of asset classes and are designed for income-focused investors seeking regular distributions. Nuveen has more than 30 years of experience managing CEFs.

For more information, please visit Nuveen’s CEF homepage www.nuveen.com/closed-end-funds.

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of 30 June 2021 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this release are forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These include, but are not limited to:

  • market developments;
  • legal and regulatory developments; and
  • other additional risks and uncertainties.

Nuveen and the closed-end funds managed by Nuveen and its affiliates undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

A word on risk

Investing in closed-end funds involves risk; principal loss is possible. There is no guarantee the Fund's investment objectives will be achieved. Closed-end fund shares may frequently trade at a discount or premium to their net asset value. Because the Impact Criteria and/or Nuveen's Environmental Social Governance (ESG) investment criteria may exclude investments of certain issuers for non-financial reasons, the Fund may forgo some market opportunities available to funds that do not use these criteria. This may cause the Fund to underperform the market as a whole or other funds that do not use an Impact Criteria or ESG investment strategy or that use a different methodology or different factors to determine an investment's impact and/or ESG investment criteria. Issuers of debt instruments in which the Fund may invest may default on their obligations to pay principal or interest when due. Investments of below investment grade quality are regarded as having speculative characteristics with respect to the issuer's capacity to pay interest and repay principal, and may be subject to higher price volatility and default risk than investment grade investments of comparable terms and duration. Non-U.S. investments involve risks such as currency fluctuation, political and economic instability, lack of liquidity and differing legal and accounting standards. These risks are magnified in emerging markets. The values of municipal securities held by the Fund may be adversely affected by local political and economic conditions and developments. Leverage increases return volatility and magnifies the Fund's potential return and its risks; there is no guarantee a fund's leverage strategy will be successful. These and other risk considerations are described in more detail on the Fund's web page at www.nuveen.com/NPCT

EPS-1764894PR-O0821X

Disclaimer

