Denbury To Present at Barclays 2021 CEO Energy-Power Conference

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today announced that Chris Kendall, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Barclays 2021 CEO Energy-Power Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time (9:20 a.m. Central Time). Mr. Kendall and other members of management will also participate in virtual meetings with investors. Supplemental corporate materials for the conference will be posted to the Company’s website the morning of Wednesday, September 8, 2021, and a link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.denbury.com.

Denbury is an independent energy company with operations and assets focused on Carbon Capture, Use and Storage (CCUS) and Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. For over two decades, the Company has maintained a unique strategic focus on utilizing CO 2 in its EOR operations and since 2012 has also been active in CCUS through the injection of captured industrial-sourced CO 2 . The Company currently injects over three million tons of captured industrial-sourced CO 2 annually, and its objective is to fully offset its Scope 1, 2, and 3 CO 2 emissions within this decade, primarily through increasing the amount of captured industrial-sourced CO 2 used in its operations. For more information about Denbury, visit www.denbury.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Linkedin.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210830005563/en/