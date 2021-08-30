Willis Towers Watson names new Global Leadership Team to drive the company forward

“The leaders named today are highly accomplished and embody the true spirit of one Willis Towers Watson,” said John Haley, Chief Executive Officer. “This Global Leadership Team consists of voices across our geographies, segments and functions. We believe this balanced approach strengthens teamwork, fosters collaboration, enables us to make better decisions and leads to faster execution once a decision is made. Willis Towers Watson is well positioned to compete vigorously and innovate quickly across our businesses around the world.”

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced its new Global Leadership Team to drive the company forward.

“This Global Leadership Team will work together to guide strategy, priorities, investments and engagement across Willis Towers Watson on behalf of all stakeholders, including colleagues, clients, shareholders and communities,” added Carl Hess, President. “I’m excited to work with these leaders to build on our already strong foundation and fulfill our purpose to create clarity and confidence today for a more sustainable tomorrow.”

The Global Leadership Team is made up of leaders representing three geographies, two segments and various corporate functions:

The three geographies are Europe, International and North America . Our geographies connect the entirety of Willis Towers Watson to our clients and connect our colleagues to the communities where they live and work.

. Our geographies connect the entirety of Willis Towers Watson to our clients and connect our colleagues to the communities where they live and work. The two segments (effective January 1, 2022) are Health, Wealth and Career and Risk and Broking . Our segments develop and deliver world-class capabilities and innovation on behalf of clients.

and . Our segments develop and deliver world-class capabilities and innovation on behalf of clients. The corporate functions have been expanded to include two new focus areas: Operations and Transformation. Together, our functions enable our performance by providing services and solutions that drive efficiency, ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements and optimize our colleague and client experiences.



In addition to John Haley and Carl Hess the following leaders have been named to the Global Leadership Team:

Leader Role Kristy Banas Chief Human Resources Officer Anne Bodnar Chief Administrative Officer Marco Boschetti Head of Retirement – Health, Wealth and Career Scott Burnett Chief Commercial Officer – Risk and Broking Alexis Faber Chief Operating Officer Matt Furman General Counsel Adam Garrard Head of Risk and Broking Julie Gebauer Head of Health, Wealth and Career Katherine Gehman Head of Marketing Cecil Hemingway Head of Transformation Andrew Krasner Chief Financial Officer Luis Maurette Head of Sales and Client Management – Risk and Broking

Head of Latin America – International Eric McMurray Head of Health and Benefits – Health, Wealth and Career John Merkovsky Head of Corporate Risk and Broking Risk Consulting, Analytics

Corporate Risk and Broking Global Large Account Strategy Leader Anne Pullum Head of Europe Imran Qureshi Head of North America Pam Rollins Head of Communication Alastair Swift Head of Global Lines of Business – Risk and Broking

Chief Executive Officer of Willis Limited (expected nominee, subject to regulatory and other approvals) Pamela Thomson-Hall Head of International Gene Wickes Head of Benefits Delivery and Administration – Health, Wealth and Career

The Global Leadership Team will begin working together immediately. The two-segment structure will be effective January 1, 2022, and until this time there will be no changes to our public company segment-level financial reporting.