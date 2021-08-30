checkAd

Willis Towers Watson names new Global Leadership Team to drive the company forward

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced its new Global Leadership Team to drive the company forward.

“The leaders named today are highly accomplished and embody the true spirit of one Willis Towers Watson,” said John Haley, Chief Executive Officer. “This Global Leadership Team consists of voices across our geographies, segments and functions. We believe this balanced approach strengthens teamwork, fosters collaboration, enables us to make better decisions and leads to faster execution once a decision is made. Willis Towers Watson is well positioned to compete vigorously and innovate quickly across our businesses around the world.”

“This Global Leadership Team will work together to guide strategy, priorities, investments and engagement across Willis Towers Watson on behalf of all stakeholders, including colleagues, clients, shareholders and communities,” added Carl Hess, President. “I’m excited to work with these leaders to build on our already strong foundation and fulfill our purpose to create clarity and confidence today for a more sustainable tomorrow.”

The Global Leadership Team is made up of leaders representing three geographies, two segments and various corporate functions:

  • The three geographies are Europe, International and North America. Our geographies connect the entirety of Willis Towers Watson to our clients and connect our colleagues to the communities where they live and work.
  • The two segments (effective January 1, 2022) are Health, Wealth and Career and Risk and Broking. Our segments develop and deliver world-class capabilities and innovation on behalf of clients.
  • The corporate functions have been expanded to include two new focus areas: Operations and Transformation. Together, our functions enable our performance by providing services and solutions that drive efficiency, ensure compliance with legal and regulatory requirements and optimize our colleague and client experiences.

In addition to John Haley and Carl Hess the following leaders have been named to the Global Leadership Team:

Leader Role
Kristy Banas
  • Chief Human Resources Officer
Anne Bodnar
  • Chief Administrative Officer
Marco Boschetti
  • Head of Retirement – Health, Wealth and Career
Scott Burnett
  • Chief Commercial Officer – Risk and Broking
Alexis Faber
  • Chief Operating Officer
Matt Furman
  • General Counsel
Adam Garrard
  • Head of Risk and Broking
Julie Gebauer
  • Head of Health, Wealth and Career
Katherine Gehman
  • Head of Marketing
Cecil Hemingway
  • Head of Transformation
Andrew Krasner
  • Chief Financial Officer
Luis Maurette
  • Head of Sales and Client Management – Risk and Broking
  • Head of Latin America – International
Eric McMurray
  • Head of Health and Benefits – Health, Wealth and Career
John Merkovsky
  • Head of Corporate Risk and Broking Risk Consulting, Analytics
  • Corporate Risk and Broking Global Large Account Strategy Leader
Anne Pullum
  • Head of Europe
Imran Qureshi
  • Head of North America
Pam Rollins
  • Head of Communication
Alastair Swift
  • Head of Global Lines of Business – Risk and Broking
  • Chief Executive Officer of Willis Limited (expected nominee, subject to regulatory and other approvals)
Pamela Thomson-Hall
  • Head of International
Gene Wickes
  • Head of Benefits Delivery and Administration – Health, Wealth and Career

The Global Leadership Team will begin working together immediately. The two-segment structure will be effective January 1, 2022, and until this time there will be no changes to our public company segment-level financial reporting.

