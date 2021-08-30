Kimball International, Inc. Declares Dividend

JASPER, Ind., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of nine cents ($0.09) per share for all outstanding shares of common stock payable October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 25, 2021.



