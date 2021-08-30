checkAd

Sangoma Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders for Proposed Share Consolidation in Contemplation of Potential Listing on a U.S. National Stock Exchange

MARKHAM, Ontario, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (“Sangoma”) (TSXV: STC), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications-as-a-Service (“CaaS”) solutions, announces that it will host a virtual special meeting of shareholders at 10:30am (Toronto time) on Thursday, September 23, 2021 (the “Meeting”). Sangoma has set Tuesday, August 24, 2021 as the record date (the “Record Date”) for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to proactively deal with this unprecedented public health impact, the Meeting is scheduled to be held as a virtual-only meeting conducted by live audio webcast at https://meetnow.global/MZTQ6WD. The virtual Meeting will be accessible online starting at 9:30 a.m. (Toronto time) on September 23, 2021 and commence at 10:30 a.m. (Toronto time). Shareholders, regardless of geographic location or equity ownership, will have an equal opportunity to attend the Meeting online. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person. Shareholders are urged to vote well before the proxy deadline of 10:30 a.m. (Toronto time) on September 21, 2021.

Sangoma welcomes all registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders who wish to participate in the online Meeting to do so by joining the live webcast available at https://meetnow.global/MZTQ6WD. As usual, only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be allowed to vote and intervene during the live Meeting. Unregistered shareholders and guests will be able to attend the online Meeting via the live webcast available at the same link.

At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to approve a special resolution to authorize Sangoma’s board of directors (the “Board”) to effect a consolidation (the “Consolidation”) of its common shares (the “Common Shares”) based on a consolidation ratio within the range of one (1) post-consolidation share for every two (2) to twenty (20) pre-consolidation shares (the “Consolidation Resolution”). The details of the proposed Consolidation are included in a management information circular (the “Circular”) which is being mailed to shareholders in compliance with applicable laws. The Circular is available under Sangoma’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Sangoma’s website at www.sangoma.com under Investor Relations. Sangoma encourages shareholders to vote and submit their proxies prior to the Meeting.

