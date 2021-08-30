Spring Valley Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with AeroFarms

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (“Spring Valley”) (Nasdaq: SV, SVSVW, SVSVU) today announced the results for the ten proposals considered and voted upon by its shareholders at its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on August 30, 2021 (the “Extraordinary General Meeting”). Spring Valley reported that all of the proposals related to the previously announced business combination agreement between Spring Valley and Dream Holdings, Inc. (“AeroFarms”) were approved by the Spring Valley shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

As a result of redemptions by holders of Spring Valley’s Class A ordinary shares, the minimum cash requirement in Spring Valley and AeroFarms’ Agreement and Plan of Merger has not been satisfied. Spring Valley and AeroFarms are pursuing additional capital sources, which must be agreeable to both Spring Valley and AeroFarms. It is expected that existing AeroFarms insiders would represent a significant portion of the additional capital and that the investment into the combined company would be on the same terms as provided to existing PIPE investors. If the parties agree to close, the closing of the business combination is anticipated to take place on or before September 24, 2021. Following closing of the business combination, the combined company’s stock and warrants are expected to trade under the ticker symbols “ARFM” and “ARFMW”, respectively. There can be no assurance that additional capital will be raised or that the business combination will be consummated.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While Spring Valley may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it is targeting companies focusing on sustainability, including clean energy and storage, smart grid/efficiency, environmental services and recycling, mobility, water and wastewater management, advanced materials and technology enabled services. Spring Valley’s sponsor is supported by Pearl Energy Investment Management, LLC, a Dallas, Texas based investment firm that focuses on partnering with best-in-class management teams to invest in the North American energy industry.