Skillsoft Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) (“Skillsoft” or the “Company”), a global leader in corporate digital learning, today announced that it plans to report financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended July 31, 2021 on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 after market close. Skillsoft will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss its financial results.

To access the conference call, dial (877) 413-9278 from the United States and Canada or (215) 268-9914 from international locations. The live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of Skillsoft’s website at investor.skillsoft.com, and a replay will be available for six months.